LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There was celebration for the local teams during the college football bowl announcement Sunday. There was also confusion.
And some disappointment -- and even a little anger.
[TO WATCH MARK STOOPS' NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE WDRB NEWS APP, CLICK HERE]
Less than 15 minutes after multiple sources said that the University of Louisville would play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, the Cardinals were thrown a curve ball.
While U of L coach Scott Satterfield appeared at a news conference and answered questions about a matchup against the Volunteers, U of L Athletic Director Vince Tyra received a message that the Cardinals would actually play Mississippi State (6-6).
Tyra, despite the enthusiastic tweet announcing the bowl matchup, was not entirely pleased by the needless confusion. Louisville vs. Tennessee was a sexy game for more than Cardinals' fans, especially because one other development was an Indiana-Kentucky match in the Gator Bowl.
Excited to announce @UofLFootball has been invited to play Mississippi St in the @MusicCityBowl on December 30th. Thank you to #CardNation for your support of @CoachSattUofL, the staff and players. Let’s pack Nashvegas for the game. Get your tickets before the cow bells grab them pic.twitter.com/74psm0ALCb— Vince Tyra (@vincetyra) December 8, 2019
Instead, Louisville will get the Bulldogs, who have won three of their past four games, at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium. U of L defeated Western Kentucky 38-21 in Nashville back in September.
"You want to make this experience fun and enjoyable so your guys want to get back to it every year," Satterfield said.
Save all those Tennessee scouting reports for Tom Allen and Indiana. Kentucky, meanwhile, is bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, to play Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl at noon on New Year's Eve.
Got all that?
It's the Hoosiers, not the Cardinals, who will face the surging Vols. They'll play at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be Indiana's first bowl appearance since 2016. The Hoosiers have not won a bowl since 1991.
Tennessee is one of the hottest teams in the SEC, winners of five straight as well as six of its last seven.
"The location of the game (northeast Florida) is huge because so many of our guys are from the southeast," Allen said. "It's a chance to build on the momentum we have ...
"But I have a lot of respect for the (UT) program and a lot of respect for the (Southeastern Conference) for having coached in it for several years."
Like Tennessee, Virginia Tech also saved its season after an ugly opening month. When the Hokies lost to Duke Sept. 27 in Blacksburg, they were 2-2, and head coach Justin Fuente found his name on several Hot Seat lists.
The Hokies won their next three and six of the their next seven. Only a season-ending loss to Virginia kept Tech out of the ACC championship game.
Western Kentucky also accepted a bid to play Western Michigan at the First Responders Bowl in Dallas Dec. 30. The Hilltoppers finished 8-4 while WMU was 7-5. The Broncos routed (57-10) the Georgia State team that opened its season by defeating Tennessee.
We’re heading to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl!🏈 Western Michigan🗓 Monday, December 30📍 Dallas, Texas (SMU)🏟 Gerald J. Ford Stadium🕦 11:30 a.m. CT📺 @ESPN@FRBowl | #GoTops pic.twitter.com/SaPOQeHXCn— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) December 8, 2019
The question about the four teams in the national playoff was answered at 12:20 p.m. Sunday. The SEC couldn't hijack that news.
Top-ranked Louisiana State (13-0) will play Oklahoma (12-1) in Atlanta. Second-ranked Ohio State, also 13-0, will play No. 3 Clemson (13-0), the defending national champs and winners of 28 straight games in suburban Phoenix.
Those games will be played Dec. 28. The national championship game will be played in New Orleans Jan. 13.
Playoff committee chairman Rob Mullens, a former assistant athletic director at Kentucky, led the deliberations. Mullens is the Oregon athletic director.
The playoff selection committee rewarded Louisiana State for its 13-0 season and 37-10 beatdown of Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game by ranking LSU No. 1.
That means LSU jumped over Ohio State, which was penalized for falling behind Wisconsin, 21-7, in the first half of the Big Ten title game before the Buckeyes rallied to defeat the Badgers, 34-21.
Louisiana State was also ranked first in the Associated Press writers' Top 25, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is the only guy in the group who has won a national title.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.