LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The strangest, most challenging and most anticipated Associated Press college football Top 25 was released Monday afternoon.
I’m glad I’m not a voter in this poll, which arrived with Louisville ranked No. 31 and Kentucky No. 34.
How do you rank 25 teams when you’re not certain which 25 teams are going to be playing during this summer/fall of the novel coronavirus?
The word was that the AP instructed its voters to filed their opening ballots as if everybody was proceeding as usual.
Here was the AP statement:
Guess what?
Everybody is not proceeding as usual. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have announced the fall season has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How can you rank Ohio State No. 2, Penn State, No. 7 and Oregon No. 9 if the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Ducks are not performing? (Clemson, for the record, is ranked first.)
When I looked at five preseason publications, Louisville and Kentucky did not project as consensus Top 25 teams.
But ... if some voters decided to back off from teams in the four canceled conferences, I wondered if that would create an opening for Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals as well as Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.
Almost.
The Cards’ received 32 votes, landing one spot behind Miami, their second-week opponent. They’re No. 31.
Kentucky, ranked 34th, earned 20 votes. Indiana received 19 even though the Hoosiers are not scheduled to play. Can’t remember the last time IU started a season ranked 35th.
Here is the Top 25:
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma,
- LSU
- Penn State
- Florida
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan
- USC
- North Carolina
- Minnesota
- Cincinnati
- UCF
- Utah
- Iowa State
- Iowa
- Tennessee
Others receiving votes:Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.