BOZICH | Louisville players tuned out Chris Mack after tuning into Mike Pegues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a joyous flight when the University of Louisville basketball team returned from The Bahamas on the evening of Nov. 27.
The Cardinals delivered back-to-back convincing victories over Mississippi State and Maryland, the kind of non-conference wins a team must have to impress the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.
Louisville started to wipe the bruise of a home loss to Furman off its resume. The Cards were 5-1, climbing to No. 39 in one college basketball computer ranking (Ken Pomeroy) and No. 33 in another (Bart Torvik).
If the Cardinals could maintain rankings like those for the next three-plus months, they would be back where this program should be every March: safely inside the NCAA Tournament.
They looked like the kind of team that could send coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke home with heartburn after the Blue Devils leave the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon.
“We had a good thing going,” said Mike Pegues, the team’s interim head coach then and again today.
“I feel like we had an identity and we really stood on that identity,” said Malik Williams, U of L’s senior captain.
Then the locker room/practice court cocktail changed.
Head coach Chris Mack returned from the six-game suspension that was imposed on him by university administrators.
Over the nearly three weeks that Mack was completely away from the team, the players learned to embrace a different voice: the more energetic, reassuring, encouraging voice of Pegues.
Whatever Mack was teaching, the Cards were not grasping. However Mack was motivating, the Cards were not responding.
Louisville lost Mack’s first game back at Michigan State. Happens. Only one team has beaten the Spartans in East Lansing this season.
But genuine alarms started going off when Louisville lost to DePaul at home six days later. The Cardinals backed it up with an ugly meltdown at Western Kentucky eight days after that.
Then came the punishing six-game stretch where the Cards took five defeats by an average of more than 12 points, including a lifeless performance Monday night at Virginia. Most of those losses were to teams that won’t make the NCAA Tournament.
Ugh.
Mack will not coach against Coack K on Saturday at noon. Pegues will do that after Mack and the school settled on a $4.8 million dissolution Wednesday.
Pegues, Williams and guard Jarrod West spoke for more than half hour Friday afternoon, making their first public comments since the unusual mid-season departure of a head coach with more than three years remaining on his contract.
After going 5-1 without Mack, Louisville went 6-8 with him. Their power rankings collapsed from No. 39 to No. 114 in Pomeroy and from No. 33 to No. 111 in Bart Torvik.
Essentially, they confirmed what the scoreboard and computer ratings reflect: The players stopped responding to their head coach.
“That role kind of switched back,” Williams said.
“Nobody's fault, but I think we were caught up in what (Pegues) he had going for us. I wouldn't blame anybody. We just never connected totally as a group after that.”
“Sometimes when you're losing, it's hard to have good morale,” West said. “I feel like that happened to us in a couple stretches where we lost a couple games we felt we shouldn't have lost. It was just hard for us. I feel like it frustrated the locker room.”
“I think (Mack missing the first six games) had a larger impact on our team that I expected it would,” Pegues said.
“I think it had a large impact on coach having to play catch-up and just reassert himself with a group that had gotten used to me and gotten use to a different way, a slightly different way. It’s not like I changed everything.
“But it was just hard on him. Hard on the guys.
“He steps back in, next thing you know, we’re at Michigan State. Matt Cross makes a huge shot at N.C. State (a game U of L won). But it’s been rocky trying to get things back on line. It’s unfortunate what happened, but as I said, we’ve got to play the hand that we’ve been dealt.”
The hand that Louisville has been dealt is a chance to re-set its season over the final 10 games — five at home and five on the road.
According to the numbers at Pomeroy ad Torvik, Louisville will be favored once: in the final home against Virginia on March 5, which precedes the ACC Tournament.
This will be their chance to overachieve. It will be their chance to rewrite the way this season is remembered. It will be their chance to prove they actually do perform better for the interim head coach whose voice and manner they preferred.
“His whole message is we're not gonna crawl to the finish line. We're gonna sprint through it,” West said. “That's the biggest thing. He's not gonna quit on us, and we're not gonna quit on him.”
“I can't tell you exactly what it is, but Coach Pegues has a lot of personalities and a lot of different ways to get under different people's skin in different situations,” Williams said.
“That alone does a lot for him. Whatever it is he's speaking on, he has a tone in his voice he can really get you to listen.
“I think it goes back to early November when he took over for the first six games. Toward the end of his head coaching position in that little six-game run, I think we had really started to buy in to what he had to say, really listening to him.
“The transition back was difficult for us, and I don't believe we ever really got over it. We all had confidence in ourselves leaving the Bahamas, so I think it's gonna be easy for us to buy back in for his message.”
Related Stories:
- CRAWFORD | Pegues video message to fans: Louisville 'will not crawl to the finish'
- BOZICH | Yes, Louisville basketball is a top-10 job
- CRAWFORD | Who's next? Heird outlines details of Louisville's coaching search
- Mack says he's leaving Louisville after settlement agreement; Pegues to finish season
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.