BOZICH | Louisville pounds Georgia Tech, rising near top of ACC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Before the University of Louisville visited Georgia Tech in Atlanta late Saturday afternoon, there were three primary questions:
Which version of the Yellow Jackets would the Cardinals face?
The one that went to Syracuse Jan. 12 and beat the Orange by 14, only two days before Syracuse won at Duke?
Or would it be the Georgia Tech team that whiffed against Georgia as well as Gardner Webb at McCammish Pavilion?
Even the wise-guys in Las Vegas were uncertain. The point spread Saturday was Louisville favored by four.
Give the points. Give two, three, four, five times that many. Louisville won from Atlanta to Savannah, thundering past the Yellow Jackets, 79-51.
I’m not certain which Georgia Tech team showed up but Louisville did its absolute best to ensure that it was the Yellow Jackets at their absolute worst.
The final score was somewhat misleading because the Cardinals played without an ounce of pressure in the second half. Louisville raced to a 43-16 halftime lead and then quickly stretched the advantage to 49-20.
Jordan Nwora, Louisville’s sophomore forward, continued to play like one of the most improved players in the country as well as one of the best all-around guys in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Credit Nwora with 25 points. He made three of seven shots from distance and grabbed eight rebounds. Dunks? Some of those, too.
Center Steven Enoch has also become a force. He scored 15, making six of nine shots with six boards. Another big man, Malik Williams, was the third Louisville player in double figures. Williams made a pair of shots from distance while scoring 13.
Expect no complaints from U of L coach Chris Mack about Louisville’s defense. It was unrelenting. Georgia Tech threw the ball away 17 times. Georgia Tech made only 38 percent of its field goal attempts and just one of 10 from distance. The 51 points were the second fewest Tech has scored this season.
Ranked 26th in the Associated Press college basketball poll last Monday, Louisville will rocket back into the Top 25 when the next vote is announced on Monday.
The Cardinals have surged to 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, locked in a four-way tie for second place with North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. If Duke defeats visiting Virginia Saturday night, there will be a six-way tie for first in the ACC that will also include the Cavaliers and Blue Devils.
Louisville should be favored to win its next three — home games with North Carolina State (Thursday) and Pittsburgh (Saturday) before a trip to lowly Wake Forest on Jan. 30.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.