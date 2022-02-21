LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team won’t play in the 2022 NCAA Tournament unless the Cards shock the universe and win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in two weeks.
But Monday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., the Cardinals had a shot to soil the resume of another ACC program that is straining to make its case for the NCAA Tournament — the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Cards pushed UNC to the wire as they did in Louisville three weeks ago, but North Carolina survived (again), 70-63. No Cardinal scored more than 10 points.
Louisville dropped to 12-15 overall and 6-11 in the ACC.
After cutting the Carolina lead to 64-63 on a three-pointer by Malik Williams with about three minutes to play, the Cardinals missed three consecutive threes as UNC eased away to win a game the Tar Heels could not afford to lose.
Mike Pegues returned Williams to the starting lineup against the Tar Heels, teaming him with Jae’Lyn Withers, Jarrod West, El Ellis and Dre Davis.
The Cards struggled to defend the three-point shot early. North Carolina made half of their first six shots from distance, the first two by forward Brady Manek, the fifth-year transfer from Oklahoma.
After the Cards fell behind 13-7, they outscored the Tar Heels 10-3, moving ahead on a difficult three-point shot by Noah Locke from the left wing.
Two weeks ago Samuell Williamson slipped out of the playing rotation. Pegues used him Saturday against Clemson and then rewarded Williamson with 10 minutes in the first half Monday. Williamson responded with a pair of basket, which helped the Cardinals move ahead 29-25.
At halftime the game was tied at 36 with Louisville getting points from eight of the 11 guys that Pegues played.
Two North Carolina players thrived — Manek, who had 11 points in the first half, and UNC center Armando Bacot who made 5 of 6 shots for his 10 points.
Louisville moved ahead 43-40 but UNC regained the lead after Leaky Black made a three from the left corner and then dunked a pass from Caleb Love after a turnover by West.
But neither team could manage separation and build a lead of more than 3 points. The Cards were down by 2 when Williams missed a three-pointer with less than 4 minutes to play. Ellis raced into the lane for the rebound and was fouled by Love as he shot. Ellis missed both free throws.
That led to a 12-foot baseline jumper by Manek that pushed the Tar Heels ahead, 64-60. Williams answered that with a three-pointer for the Cards.
But the Cards missed their next two shots from distance — one by Withers and another by West. Bacot slammed a pass from Manek to put UNC ahead, 66-63.
The Cards face two more ACC road games before they return to the KFC Yum! Center for their regular-season finale against March 5.
The Cards will visit Wake Forest Saturday night in Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake defeated U of L, 73-69, on Dec. 29 in Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.