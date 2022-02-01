LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — First the University of Louisville men’s basketball team lost its head coach, Chris Mack.
Then the Cardinals lost their leading scorer after interim coach Mike Pegues suspended Malik Williams, the only U of L player averaging 10 points per game.
But on Tuesday night in a vibrating KFC Yum! Center against North Carolina, the Cardinals found something that had been missing for weeks— their competitive gusto.
It did not translate into a victory. The Cards lost to the Tar Heels, 90-83, in overtime in a game that ended an irate and engaged Louisville crowd incensed at the game officials.
How engaged and incensed?
Louisville was assessed a technical foul after debris was thrown on the court (a second time) after the officials missed a holding call on North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and instead whistled a foul on U of L’s Sydney Curry.
Instead of having a possession to tie the game, Louisville watched Caleb Love make a pair of free throws.
But the crowd was so appreciative of Louisville’s effort that many of them stood and cheered as the team exited for the locker room.
Down 10 with 12 1/2 minutes to play, Louisville roared back to lead UNC by four. But the Cardinals could not finish the job and exited with a loss on a night when guard El Ellis scored all 25 of his points in the second half and overtime. Ellis made 5 three-point field goals on a night when Louisville made a season-high 15 shots from distance.
With Williams suspended (and not even on the bench), Pegues shuffled the starting lineup again, going with Matt Cross, Dre Davis, Mason Faulkner, Noah Locke and Sydney Curry.
But Pegues played 10 guys, including Gabe Wiznitzner, and nine Cardinals scored.
Louisville will play its next two games on the road, visiting Syracuse Saturday and Notre Dame on Feb. 9. The Cardinals have three remaining home games, the first against Miami (Florida) Feb. 16.
