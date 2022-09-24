LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The critics will have to uncover another target next week.
The University of Louisville football team did what it needed to do to stop the howling and hand-wringing about the disappointing start to its 2022 season Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.
It wasn’t simply that the Cardinals won, 41-3, in front of an announced crowd of 41,217. It was the thoroughness and utter dominance of the Louisville victory.
Favored by 14, the Cards led by more than 14 barely four minutes into the second quarter. They out-gained the visitors by nearly 400 yards (542-158). They improved to 2-2 while leaving the sagging Bulls with their 14th consecutive road loss.
There was never as moment when you wondered if South Florida (1-3) was a threat to deliver an upset. There were dozens of moments when you wondered how the University of Florida defeated the Bulls by merely 3 points (31-28) last weekend in Gainesville.
Eight days after he threw an interception to kill the Cards’ final drive in their loss to Florida State, Malik Cunningham played like a dynamic quarterback who makes defensive coordinators squirm.
Louisville appeared to add more pure option to its offensive playbook. Cunningham excelled running that wrinkle.
He got to the corner, read the USF linebackers perfectly and navigated a dazzling string of big runs in the first half. Cunningham put three touchdowns and 106 yards on the Bulls in the first two quarters, crackling through the USF defense for a trio of runs 16 yards or longer.
Cunningham was also a threat throwing the ball. He passed for 100 yards in the first half, completing 9 of 13, including a perfect 26-yard touchdown strike to Jaelin Carter, on Carter’s first career reception with the Cards.
His second half wasn’t nearly as spectacular or productive, but with the big lead it didn’t need to be. Cunningham finished with 113 yards rushing on 9 carries while passing for 186 yards by completing 14 of 22. He sat most of the fourth quarter as back-up Brock Domann ran the offense.
Don’t forget the defense. The Bulls scored 21 points on BYU and 28 against Florida. Didn’t come close to those totals against the Cardinals.
Louisville took the ball away from USF three times in the first half, knocking loose a fumble and intercepting two passes throw by USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr., a transfer from Baylor.
This was the rundown from USF’s first nine drives: Punt, punt, fumble, punt, punt, interception, interception, punt, punt.
South Florida finally scored on its 10th possession — a 37-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The best news: U of L coach Scott Satterfield and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown shuttled in second teamer early, resting the starters and providing valuable experience for a group of young players.
The Cards will not return to Cardinal Stadium until Oct. 22 when No. 24 Pittsburgh visits. Five of the final six teams on the Cards’ schedule are ranked in the AP Top 25.
Louisville plays at Boston College and Virginia the next two Saturdays. The Cardinals defeated BC and lost to the Cavaliers last season.
Boston College will play at Florida State Saturday at 8 p.m., while Virginia fell to 2-2 with a 22-20 loss at Syracuse Friday night.
