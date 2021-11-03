LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Only a writer on deadline dares to make any connections between exhibition college basketball games and the real deal games that will flash across America next week.
This story is due in minutes. Louisville surged past West Georgia, 103-51, Wednesday night in the Cardinals’ final exhibition before their real deal begins against Southern University at 9 p.m. next Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center.
It’s time to be daring and make an early judgment on Chris Mack’s fourth U of L team.
Louisville’s transformation to the Go-Go Cards has shown legitimate promise in their two exhibition victories.
The ball moves. The players share. The depth exists. The pace crackles. The 3-point shooting flows.
"I thought we took a step forward from the last exhibition game," Mack said.
Five guys scored in double figures. One was Dre Davis. Another was Samuell Williamson. They both play small forward. They both led the team with 15.
The Cards moved into triple digits on a 3-point field goal by El Ellis, one of 11 triples Louisville made in 23 attempts. That percentage — 48 — works.
The test will stiffen over the next six games because Louisville will be without Mack, who must disconnect from his team for a 6-game university-mandated suspension that will begin next week.
I checked the shot clock on Louisville’s first 10 possessions. The Cards averaged 12.5 seconds before a shot was attempted. On six of Louisville’s first 10 possessions, the Cards took a shot in 10 seconds or less, making four of them.
The pace was absolutely faster than the pace Louisville has shown the last three seasons — and it wasn’t sloppy. In the first half, the Cards had 37 possessions and only four turnovers. The numbers in the second half were nearly identical, 4 turnovers in 36 possessions.
"If we keep it under 10 (turnovers), I don't care if we play slow as molasses or if we play fast," Mack said.
The caveat, of course, was this was West Georgia, a Division II program, not Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Virginia or any of the ACC programs who will confront the Cards will a game plan to push Mack’s team out of its comfort zone.
No ACC team averaged 80 points per game last season. Florida State led the league at 77.2. Louisville ranked 12th at 68, which was less than Team Deliberate (Virginia, 68.3) averaged.
The Cards could go for 90-plus against Southern and Furman, their first two opponents. Navy, U of L’s third opponent, allowed 75 or less in 14 of its 18 games last season.
The first test of the new approach won’t come until Louisville visits Michigan State Dec. 1, Mack’s first game back from suspension.
But over two exhibition games there haven't been any flashing lights.
"Like I told our guys, from here on out it's for real -- for most of us," Mack said.
