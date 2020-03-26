LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is a story everybody feared: A family member of a local athlete was lost to the novel coronavirus.
A day after former Kentucky basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns said that his mother had been placed in a coma as she battled the disease, the University of Louisville announced that Cardinal receiver Corey Reed Jr. had lost his father, Corey, Sr., to the coronavirus in Atlanta.
Here is the official release from the Louisville football program:
University of Louisville's football program felt the impact of the coronavirus as junior wide receiver Corey Reed Jr., lost his father to the disease Wednesday morning at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Corey Reed, Sr., 43, passed away after complications from COVID-19, which spread across the globe over the last few months.
"My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family," Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. "This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it's even more difficult when it touches someone in the U of L football family. We have been in contact with Corey and his family, and are here to support him during this extremely difficult time."
Corey Reed, Jr. signed with Cardinals out of Roswell High in 2017 and has been a part of the program for three seasons. As a true freshman in 2017, Reed played in 13 games, catching eight passes for 145 yards. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound receiver entered 2018 in the rotation, but only played in two games and did not catch a pass.
The native of Fulton, Ga., transferred to Iowa Western Community College before returning to the Cardinals this spring.
WDRB will update the story when more details are available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved