LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This was no putt in the leather for the University of Louisville basketball team. It was never going to be a game when Chris Mack could audition the end of his bench.
Don’t call it one of those guarantee games unless you meant guaranteed heartburn.
Lipscomb is a team you will not want to play on the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Bison are experienced. They’ve proven they can win on the road. They’re not allergic to passing the basketball.
And they’re talented. Not Duke or Michigan State talented. But they’re as formidable as Wake Forest, Pittsburgh or some bottom feeders in the Atlantic Coast Conference as the Bison showed by winning at TCU and SMU.
Louisville won, 72-68, Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center, even after surrendering every inch of a 12-point lead in the second half.
"Lipscomb is one of the best passing teams in the country," Mack said. "We feel very fortunate with the win."
Credit Jordan Nwora and his 22 points, Dwayne Sutton with his 14 and Malik Williams, whose seven points over the final 7 1/2 minutes were essential.
That's back to back 20-point games for Nwora, who had 24 at Indiana Saturday. For Sutton, the 14 were a season best.
Actually, Williams earned as much credit as Louisville's two leading scorers. His 10 points were essential. His 13 rebounds were critical. They were also more than double his career high of six.
"He's not going to be mistaken for Shaq (O'Neal) in there," Mack said. "But it seemed like his hands were always around the rim.:"
Will 13 boards be the new normal for Williams, who has averaged 4.1 this season?
"I hope so," he said, smiling.
"I wouldn't say expect it but you should be looking forward to it."
It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But it was more meaningful than the Cards’ wins over Southern, Vermont or Central Arkansas. Lipscomb carried Top 100 status in several computer power rankings, including No. 73 by Ken Pomeroy, which is a better number than Boston College, Pitt or Wake Forest.
Louisville (7-3) tried to take control of this one with a 1 minute and 26 second uppercut early in the second half. Toughness defined what the Cardinals showed while stretching their lead from 39-38 to 48-39.
Sutton refused to be defended while slashing to the rim, making his drive and his free throw. Nwora rebounded a Williams miss — and laid the ball in.
Darius Perry crackled down the right side of the lane for a layup — and on the next possession Perry played as if he was motivated by the time he was parked on the bench. He slapped the ball away from Lipscomb’s Kenny Cooper and quickly advanced it to Nwora for a dunk.
Timeout Lipscomb.
The visitors didn’t come to town to visit the Louisville Slugger Museum. They expected to win — and they played like it. After Louisville pushed its lead to 50-38, Lipscomb outscored the Cardinals 14-2. That forced Mack to call a timeout.
Louisville was not ready to concede, especially Williams. He dunked a pass off a textbook pick-and-roll with Ryan McMahon. He followed that with his specialty — a three-point shot from the right side for the key. And then he blocked a Lipscomb drive.
"Malik was a difference maker for us," Mack said.
"When he plays like he did tonight, I feel like we're a whole different team."
That pushed Louisville to a 61-53 lead and the Cardinals found a way to get to the finish line, even after the visitors cut the Louisville lead to 66-65 with 1:32 to play.
Williams made a free throw. Christen Cunningham hit a tough 10-foot bank shot in the lane. Ryan McMahon made two free throws. Williams also made two. The Cards were fearless at the line, making 18 of 22.
For the second consecutive game, the Louisville offense ran through Nwora. He scored 22 points, getting 16 in the first half. Sutton energized the offense in the second half, scoring 10 of his 14 points.
"When I go out there I just want to play hard and you can probably see that in my play," Sutton said.
For V.J. King, the struggle continued. After failing to score at Indiana last Saturday, King delivered an empty first half at home, too, failing to score in nearly eight minutes. In the second half, King never left the bench.
Another tricky opponent is booked for the KFC Yum! Center Saturday. Kent State. The Golden Flashes are 8-1, winning their last six including a game at Vanderbilt. That game will tip at 4 p.m.
"Once again, I'd like to thank (senior associate athletic director) Kenny Klein for the schedule," Mack said. "It's awesome."
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.