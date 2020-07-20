LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the day the University of Louisville announced that its men’s and women’s swimming programs suspended voluntary workouts because of three positive tests for the novel coronavirus, the Cardinals’ men’s basketball program resumed voluntary workouts Monday morning after a two-week pause.
As approved by the NCAA, the men’s program will work with coaches and the weight training staff eight hours per week. A team spokesman said the workouts were likely to be split between four hours of skills work with the coaching staff and four with the conditioning staff.
U of L head coach Chris Mack is scheduled to speak with the media via video conference call this week.
The Cardinals suspended workouts on July 7, less than a month than players returned to campus and were tested for COVID-19. The school announced then that two program members tested positive.
With the Cardinals losing six of their top eight scorers from last season’s 24-7 team, including their top four, summer workouts will be essential for the development of Mack’s third team.
Malik Williams, David Johnson and Samuell Williamson are the only returning players who averaged more than five minutes per game last season.
Mack has added three freshmen as well as two top graduate transfers: guard Carlik Jones of Radford and Charles Minlend of San Francisco.
One basketball analytics site with projections for the 2020-21 season ranked Louisville fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, behind Virginia, Duke, Florida State and North Carolina.
