LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Will the folks in Las Vegas actually do it?
Now that Louisville has rolled to victories in five of its last six games after defeating North Carolina State, 25-10, Saturday, will the oddsmakers make the Cardinals the favorite in the Governor’s Cup game in Lexington next Saturday?
Seems reasonable to me — and I have not forgotten that Kentucky has won the last three games in the rivalry by an average of 36 points.
The Cards continued to make their case as the team that has delivered the most substantial in-season turnaround of the 2022 season at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, by stuffing the Wolfpack.
N.C. State, ranked No. 24 in the college football playoff poll, managed only 290 yards, 63 rushing.
Louisville’s powerful defense made four James Turner field goals and two Jawhar Jordan touchdowns enough against an offensively-challenged North Carolina State team that used its fourth-string quarterback for most of the game.
Get this: Louisville did it with Brock Domann filling in for the injured (bruised throwing shoulder) Malik Cunningham at quarterback.
Bump the Cards to 7-4 overall with a 4-4 record in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. That’s not where the experts picked Satterfield’s team in August, September or the first day of October.
Kentucky, meanwhile, lost for the fifth time in seven games, sliding to 6-5 after a 16-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Jeff Sagarin’s computer formula had Louisville a 2-point favorite on the road at Kentucky — and that was before his numbers updated with U of L’s win and Kentucky’s loss. The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field.
On October 1, Scott Satterfield’s team was 2-3, a one-sided loser to Syracuse and a loser by one-point to dismal Boston College.
Louisville was booked to play its next game against Virginia — and do it without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham. After that the Cards faced a six-game closing stretch against five opponents that were ranked at some point during the season.
Domann led U of L past Virginia and the defense has taken it from there. Satterfield has been transformed from the Hot Seat to Hot Shot.
The Cards got the only touchdown they needed in the second quarter. Jordan appeared to misplay the ball after NC State kicked off following a field goal.
Moving forward to the 10-yard line Jordan watched the ball hit on the 12 and then roll past him. Jordan retreated quickly, scooping his prize at the 2 before flashing toward the middle of the field.
A gap opened. Jordan found it. He accelerated toward the right sideline and waited for a pair of blocks. He went to the sidelines in front of the Louisville bench and his speed took it from there for a 98-yard touchdown return.
A 22-yard field goal by James Turner, his second field goal of the game, ended the first half and put the Cardinals ahead, 13-3.
On to the Governor’s Cup. Louisville has not beaten Kentucky since Lamar Jackson left town. This looks like the Cardinals’ best chance since 2017.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.