LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This is the number of Atlantic Coast Conference football programs that offered a scholarship to Evan Conley during his quarterback career at Kell High School in Marietta, Ga.:
One — and that was Louisville, only after the Cardinals hired Scott Satterfield from Appalachian State.
This is the number of other Power Five programs interested in Conley:
Zero.
This is the number of FBS programs that worked overtime on Conley:
Three — App State, Kent State and South Alabama.
This is the number of Ivy League offers that Conley had in his pocket:
Three — Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth.
This announcement is for all of those programs:
On Monday the Atlantic Coast Conference selected Conley as the league’s top freshman and top freshman for his performance Saturday night at Wake Forest.
Conley passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 79 yards, including a 41-yard burst in the final two minutes that pushed Louisville to its 62-59 victory over No. 19 Wake.
"He's a very cerebral player," Satterfield said. "He's a very even-keeled guy ... he knows what he's trying to do. He's a very hard worker."
Please remember that this is a conference packed with four- and five-star quarterback recruits, including Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, the guy who was on nearly every pre-season college football magazine and Heisman Trophy Watch List.
Louisville sophomore Hassan Hall was also named the top special teams player in the ACC.
But Conley?
Apparently he was too short. Or too slow. It wasn't as if the recruiting gurus never had a chance to see Conley. He played in one of the best high school football areas of one of the best high school football states in the country.
Oh, they saw him. The guys at 247Sports saw enough of Conley to rank him the No. 189 prospect in the state of Georgia as well as the 65th best pro-style QB in the nation.
Overall, Conley was ranked as the No. 1,859 prospect in America.
Not any more.
Satterfield said that he and his staff believed in Conley after he visited the Appalachian State football camp in the summer of 2018. The plan was to evaluate at least eight quarterbacks during that camp -- and offer a scholarship to the best prospect.
Conley was the first guy to earn an offer from Satterfield, a former quarterback.
Satterfield said that Conley accepted the offer, even though he also had the three cracks at the Ivy League as well as interest from Colgate, Rhode Island and Eastern Kentucky.
App State is where Conley was headed until Louisville sacked Bobby Petrino for Satterfield. After looking at Louisville's quarterback roster, Satterfield decided the Cardinals needed more bodies.
He called Conley -- again -- and asked if he wanted to join him at Cardinal Stadium.
Satterfield said that Conley's only question was: Will I have a chance to play?
Satterfield said that he would,
And he has.
The rest of the ACC has noticed.
