LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville basketball star Jordan Nwora won't have NCAA Tournament memories from the 2020 season.
But Nwora will have something glorious to put in his scrapbook:
Nwora was named a third-team all-American by the Associated Press Friday, signaling he was one of the Top 15 players in the nation.
Nwora became the Cardinals' first AP all-American since 2014 when Russ Smith made the first team. He is the program's 21st all-American, joining a list that includes Wes Unseld, Darrell Griffith and Pervis Ellison.
Nwora was also selected for third team honors by The Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and USA Today. Nwora said that he plans to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.
According to a release from U of L, Nwora was the only player to rank among the Atlantic Coast Conference's top ten in scoring (18.0 ppg, second in the ACC), rebounding (7.7, 8th), free throw percentage (.813, 4th), field goal percentage (.440, 8th) and three-pointers made per game (2.5, 2nd). Nwora scored in double figures in 27 games.
The AP first team was led by Dayton forward Obi Toppin, the only player to earn 65 votes.
Toppin was joined on the first team by Iowa center Luka Garza (63 votes); Marquette guard Markus Howard (43); Seton Hall forward Myles Powell (37) and Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (37).
The second team featured two Kansas players -- guard Devon Dotson and center Udoka Azubuike; Michigan State guard Cassius Winston; Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. and San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn.
Nwora's fellow third-teamers were Filip Petrusev of Gonzaga; Jalen Smith of Maryland; Tre Jones of Duke and Jared Butler of Baylor.
