BOZICH | Louisville (4 seed), Kentucky (2) earn early NCAA Tournament love
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jay Bilas and Clark Kellogg are not the only ones who have noticed how well the Louisville and Kentucky basketball teams have played this season.
The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has noticed, too.
Pretend the 2019 tournament started Saturday evening. This is where the Cardinals and Wildcats would be seeded:
Kentucky is the overall No. 5 seed, headed to Kansas City as the second pick in the Midwest Regional. The Wildcats were booked behind Virginia in the Midwest.
Louisville earned the No. 15 overall seed, and the fourth seed in the West Regional in Anaheim, Calif.
The committee picked its top 16 teams Saturday during its bracket preview, not the entire 68-team field.
Here is the breakdown of the seeds:
ONE SEEDS
Duke (East)
Tennessee (South)
Virginia (Midwest)
Gonzaga (West)
TWO SEEDS
Kentucky (Midwest)
Michigan (East)
North Carolina (South)
Michigan State (West)
THREE SEEDS
Purdue (South)
Kansas (West)
Houston (Midwest)
Marquette (East)
FOUR SEEDS
Iowa State (East)
Nevada (South)
Louisville (West)
Wisconsin (Midwest)
The announcement came Saturday afternoon from Indianapolis, where the committee has huddled for several days. Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir, chairman of the committee, appeared on CBS to share the news.
The reveal of the 68-team field is scheduled for Sunday March 17 with play to begin in Dayton, Ohio two days later.
These are the eight sites for first- and second-round games: Hatford, Conn.; Des Moines, Iowa; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Jacksonville, Fla., on March 21 and 23. Tulsa, Okla.; Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, S.C.; and San Jose, Calif. on March 22 and 24.
The South Regional will be played at the KFC Yum! Center here on March 28 and 30, the same days as West Regional in Anaheim, Calif. The East (Washington, D.C.) and Midwest regionals (Kansas City) are scheduled for one day later.
The Final Four will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for the first time on April 5 and 7.
