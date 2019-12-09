LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville basketball team will take its No. 1 ranking to New York City when the Cardinals play Texas Tech Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in the 25th Jimmy V Classic.
Coach Chris Mack’s team achieved something that only Duke had achieved this season: The Cardinals held the top rating for more than one week.
After routing No. 4 Michigan and Atlantic Coast Conference rival Pittsburgh, Louisville (9-0) earned 55 first-place votes Monday and remained atop the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll. That is seven more votes than they earned last week.
The Cards are followed by Kansas, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan.
Kentucky, which defeated Farleigh Dickinson Saturday at Rupp Arena, remained at No. 8.
Kentucky and Michigan State have also been ranked No. 1 this season but only remained atop the poll for one week.
Texas Tech, the 2019 national runner-up, is the Cards’ only game before they host Eastern Kentucky Saturday. The Red Raiders (5-3) dropped out of the Top 25 last week and have lost consecutive games to Iowa, Creighton and DePaul.
The Louisville-Texas Tech game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The second game in New York Tuesday will match Indiana and Connecticut. The Hoosiers bungled their opportunity to move into the Top 25 when they were routed at Wisconsin Saturday.
Here is the complete AP Top 25:
1. Louisville (55 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (4 first-place votes)
3. Ohio State (5 first-place votes)
4. Maryland
5. Michigan
6. Gonzaga
7. Duke
8. Kentucky
9. Virginia
10. Oregon
11. Baylor
12. Auburn
13. Memphis
14. Dayton
15. Arizona
16. Michigan State
17. North Carolina
18. Butler
19. Tennessee
20. Villanova
21. Florida State
22. Seton Hall
23. Xavier
24. Colorado
25. San Diego State.
