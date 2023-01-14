LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — North Carolina started this men’s college basketball season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels returned four starters from a team that played in the 2022 NCAA championship game.
They have an all-American center in Armando Bacot. UNC’s starting guards are veteran Top 50 recruits who expect to play in the NBA.
In a season where the University of Louisville lost home games to Bellarmine, Appalachian State and Lipscomb, the Tar Heels did not fit the profile of the team the Cardinals would beat for their first Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
And they didn’t. North Carolina handled Louisville, 80-59.
Louisville played 6 1/2 solid minutes, surging to a 15-7 lead. The Cards dogged UNC into missing 8 of its first 10 shots.
But 6 1/2 good minutes aren’t enough to beat North Carolina. The game reverted to the same script that has unfolded in 15 other U of L games this season.
Turnovers. Missed shots. Over-reliance on El Ellis. Disappearance on defense. Long scoring droughts. You know the list.
On a day when North Carolina did not play great and was without starting forward Pete Nance, the Tar Heels still won. Louisville slid to 2-16 and 0-7 in the ACC.
North Carolina had five players in double figures. Four days after he left a game against Virginia with an ankle injury, Bacot played through the pain and contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Louisville had one guy in double figures— Ellis, who had 22. The Cards attempted 13 shots from distance. They made one — by Ellis, of course.
The Cards play only once next week — Wednesday night when Pittsburgh visits. The Panthers are one of the ACC’s surprise teams, winners of four of six league games, including victories over UNC and Virginia.
