LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — North Carolina started this men’s college basketball season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels returned four starters from a team that played in the 2022 NCAA championship game.
They have an all-American center in Armando Bacot. UNC’s starting guards are veteran Top 50 recruits who expect to play in the NBA.
In a season where the University of Louisville lost home games to Bellarmine, Appalachian State and Lipscomb, the Tar Heels did not fit the profile of the team the Cardinals would beat for their first Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
And they didn’t. North Carolina handled Louisville, 80-59.
Louisville played 6 1/2 solid minutes, surging to a 15-7 lead. The Cards dogged UNC into missing 8 of its first 10 shots.
But 6 1/2 good minutes aren’t enough to beat North Carolina. The game reverted to the same script that has unfolded in 15 other U of L games this season.
Turnovers. Missed shots. Over-reliance on El Ellis. Disappearance on defense. Long scoring droughts. Inability to finish at the rim. You know the list.
On a day when North Carolina did not play great and was without starting forward Pete Nance, the Tar Heels still won. Louisville slid to 2-16 and 0-7 in the ACC.
Sixteen losses will torment any coach, even a guy like U of L coach Kenny Payne, whose default setting is to be an encourager.
Encouragement was not Payne's message after this loss. Not because Louisville lost. Payne was perturbed that his team did not bring the kind of energy you would expect a team to bring when it is playing a prime-time program like North Caroling in front of the largest crowd (14,842) since the Cards' season-opening loss to Bellarmine.
"It's real simple," Payne said. "I had multiple guys on the court today that didn't compete. Can't win. They didn't play with a fire against a really good North Carolina team."
I asked Payne how his team could fail to bring thunderous effort against a program like North Carolina in front of vocal crowd more than halfway through the season.
"To play here, it means something," Payne said. "And some of them may be just learning what it means. Maybe it’s never been addressed before. Well, I’m addressing it.
"I don’t want them to walk away not understanding what the history of this program has meant to so many people. And they’re good kids.
"I am in no way discouraged. They’re going to make mistakes, they’re not robots. But they need to know what it means to be in a Louisville jersey.”
After averaging 20 points the last three games, U of L guard Mike James managed only 8 against UNC. He was asked for his reaction to Payne's assessment that too many Louisville players did not compete.
"It's frustrating," James said. "It's disappointing. That's all I care to say about it."
If you were looking for some statistics that would elevate the blood pressure of any coach, they were not difficult to find.
The Cards' 14 turnovers were about 3 less than their season average but the fine print showed that was still a problem. Of those 14 turnovers, 11 were credited as North Carolina steals, which enabled the Tar Heels to convert the turmoil into a 23-to-8 advantage in points off turnovers as well as a 17-to-2 edge in fast-break points.
Here is another number that is difficult to explain: Louisville finished with 6 assists -- four In the first half, two in the second. El Ellis was the only Louisville player who registered an assist in the second half.
Offense will always be a chore if guys are not setting their teammates up for easy shots.
One final issue: Louisville had major issues making baskets at the rim. Of the Cards 54 field goal attempts, 23 were classified as layups. But they were only 13 of 23n (56.5%) on layups.
Not good enough. Not when North Carolina made 10 of 13 layups.
"How many easy shots did we miss in the first half at the basket?" Payne asked. "How many did we miss right at the rim?"
Let's be honest: North Carolina is simply more talented. But the Cards' front-court players need to upgrade their toughness around the rim.
North Carolina had five players in double figures. Four days after he left a game against Virginia with an ankle injury, Bacot played through the pain and contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Louisville had one guy in double figures— Ellis, who had 22. The Cards attempted 14 shots from distance. They made one — by Ellis, of course. Ellis actually had a second three-pointer go through the net.
With about 7 minutes left in the first half and North Carolina ahead, 20-19, Ellis stuck a three from left of the key. He also stuck out his left foot, making contact with a North Carolina defender.
Official Roger Ayers waved off the basket. Turnover Louisville. Personal foul on Ellis.
"He said when you kick your foot out that way he has to call it," Ellis said.
The Cards play only once next week — Wednesday night when Pittsburgh visits. The Panthers are one of the ACC’s surprise teams, winners of five of seven league games, including victories over UNC and Virginia.
