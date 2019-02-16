BOZICH | Louisville survives Clemson -- and Duke Hangover (barely)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There was no question about The Question the University of Louisville basketball team had to answer Saturday afternoon against Clemson:
How long would the Duke Hangover linger?
You’re playing No. 30, not the top team in the computer power ratings.
You’re playing at noon, not in the prime evening ESPN spot.
NBA scouts were not lined up in the KFC Yum! Center.
And, you’ve had more than three full days of indigestion while trying to process how in the world you coughed up a 23-point second-half lead against Mike Krzyzewski’s all-stars.
You can say you have put that memory away. But you have to show it.
How long did the Duke Hangover linger for coach Chris Mack’s team?
A long time.
More than 33 minutes. Maybe 37 or 38. You can argue 39 minutes and 56.5 seconds if you like.
After Louisville missed eight of nine three-point shots while slumbering to 19 first-half points, the Cards rode back-to-back-to-back shots from distance late in the second half by Steven Enoch, Darius Perry and Christen Cunningham to defeat Clemson, 56-55.
The Cards made it as difficult as possible, helping Clemson score 8 points in the final 28 seconds. The Tigers almost scored 10 -- and won -- when they stole an inbounds pass by Jordan Nwora with 3.5 seconds to play.
But Nwora blocked a shot by Clemson's Marcquise Reed in the lane to secure the victory.
That did not make U of L coach Chris Mack grin. He looked noticeably perturbed as he walked through the final handshake line. He arrived at the post-game press conference with a thoroughly crumpled copy of the final box score.
"I would like to announce my retirement as a college basketball coach," Mack said. "It's been real, Louisville."
Laugh, laugh.
If Mack was as good at getting his guys to handle full-court pressure in the final minutes as he is at delivering one-liners, Louisville might have finished this three-game stretch against Florida State, Duke and Clemson with more than a 1-2 record.
Not so.
If you watch the replay of the final 17 seconds -- Clemson three; Louisville turnover; Clemson three; Louisville turnover; Clemson 5 footer in the lane; Nwora block; Louisville exhales -- then you know how close this game was to giving Louisville three straight losses.
"I told our team, mental and physical errors cannot be tolerated in winning time," Mack said. "It's the first time our guys have ever been in positions where they are closing the game.
"We had against Florida State and Duke, maybe two of the toughest locker rooms that I've ever been in during a regular season. I'm sure to a certain extent, those ghosts were probably in our guys' minds a little bit.
"We just have to be stronger with the ball, that's all I can tell you. We have to."
The victory ended Louisville’s two-game losing streak and improved the Cards’ record to 18-8 and 9-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Only consistent defense by the Cards and sloppy offensive play by Clemson kept Louisville from getting popped into major trouble in the first half.
The Cards made 8 (of 27) field goals. They launched nine shots from distance. They made one. They were out-rebounded by 10. Only one of Mack’s players scored more than three points.
That was Nwora. He scored Louisville’s first six — a 10-footer from the right baseline, a drive from the left side and dynamic drive and dunk down the middle of the lane.
Great start. But Nwora did not contribute another point over the remainder of the first half.
The Cards finished the first 20 minutes with only 19 points, easily the fewest points that Louisville has scored in a game this season.
Why wasn’t Louisville trailing by more than 23-19?
Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson don’t play basketball for Clemson. The Tigers threw the ball away a dozen times. That’s correct. At halftime, Clemson had more turnovers than field goals (10) — and still led by four.
"They do a great job defensively, so it;'s hard to score against them," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We knew it would be."
Cunningham was the first Louisville player to get the wake-up call. He scored Louisville’s first seven points in the second half, starting the rally that helped the Cards earn their first second-half lead (30-29) on two free throws by Nwora.
Clemson was not finished. The Tigers pushed back into the lead, moving ahead, 39-37 before Enoch, Perry and Cunningham hit their back-to-back-to-back three-pointers. From there the Cardinals wobbled to the finish line.
Was Mack's team still pre-occupied with the Duke Debacle?
"They struggled against Duke but there's a lot of teams that would have struggled against that press," Brownell said. "That is much harder to deal with than people realize."
"I don't know about the choice of words, feeling sorry for ourselves," Mack said. "But when you invest a lot and you love your teammates and you want your team to win, yeah, it hurts a hell of a lot.
"But I don't think they felt sorry for ourselves. Maybe in the immediacy of the game, but I thought we sort of wiped that out in the last couple of days and looked forward to a team that was just as desperate as Louisville."
Next for Louisville?
Another week of life in the ACC. A Wednesday night trip to Syracuse, followed by another noon Saturday game, with Virginia visiting this time.
It will require a full 40 minutes to handle Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers.
