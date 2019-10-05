LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Five games, no duds for the University of Louisville football team.
No letdowns. No sleepwalking. No signs of disorganization or confusion. No crisis of confidence. No quitting.
Certainly, no quitting.
Absolutely, no quitting — and everybody knows what quitting looks like around here.
Saturday at Cardinal Stadium folks saw what something else looks like — a victory in an Atlantic Coast Conference football game.
The Cardinals (3-2) danced with danger for much of the afternoon but eventually planted a foot and took down Boston College, 41-39, even after briefly losing the lead as well as their starting quarterback. The Cards needed all 665 yards their offense generated to overcome the visitors.
Go ahead and call it Louisville’s most entertaining and impressive victory this season. This was a grind. This was a team that overcame several splashes of adversity. This was a team that lost the lead, got it back, lost it again, got it back and then protected it for the final 62 seconds.
The Cardinals did it in a way they would never have been able to do it last season — with an avalanche of offense, including the power running game that will continue to be Scott Satterfield’s trademark as he continues to install more of his DNA into this program. Louisville ran for 236 yards. Credit 172 (and a touchdown) to Javian Hawkins.
The passing game also wasn’t bad. Heck, it was dazzling at times, involving two quarterbacks, seven receivers and a name change to ring up 428 yards and two touchdowns.
Before the game, U of L announced that quarterback Malik Cunningham had asked to be called by his birth name — Micale.
By either name, Cunningham looked like the answer for the rest of this season at the position — as long as he is healthy. Cunningham completed 13 of 18 for 288 yards.
Cunningham hopped off the turf late in the third quarter with an injury to his right leg. With Jawon Pass also hurt and unavailable, that forced freshman Evan Conley into running the offense. He delivered, too, directing Louisville on 13-play, 96-yard drive, that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dez Fitzpatrick.
Conley showed that was no fluke by moving the Cards into position for Blanton Creque's game-winning 40-yard field goal with 1:02 to play.
A season after Louisville huffed and puffed while failing to score in the second half of a 38-20 loss to the Eagles in Massachusetts, the Cardinals eclipsed that total less than 25 minutes into the game.
Yes, a bowl game remains a long shot for the Cardinals. Their next two games — at Wake Forest and Clemson at Cardinal Stadium — will be against ranked opponents.
Getting to six victories will likely require one or maybe two road victories. U of L will visit Wake Forest next Saturday night. A week ago, the Demon Deacons played this same BC team on the road and survived by three. Satterfield’s team will be an underdog in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but it won’t be like trying to topple the New England Patriots.
So the Cards aren’t perfect — or even remotely close to it. There are gaps in the defense, especially the pass defense. They need work on third-down conversions.
But this team is playing solid, proficient and entertaining football.
And winning football, too.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.