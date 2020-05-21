LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A groundskeeper drove a tractor over the twin football practice fields at the University of Louisville late Thursday afternoon, aerating the turf to prepare it for seed.
Most years nobody would notice. This isn’t most years. Hasn’t been for 70 days.
But on a day when University of Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra announced that 60 athletes (30 football players as well as 15 each from the men’s and women’s basketball programs) would be welcomed back to campus May 27 to re-acclimate for voluntary workouts June 8, the sight of a groundskeeper working with a purpose was the most encouraging college sports news in this town since Chris Mack’s men’s basketball team defeated Virginia Tech on March 1.
Could there be football as scheduled against North Carolina State on Sept. 3 at Cardinal Stadium?
Tyra was not ready to check that box.
Too soon. Way too soon.
Too many other questions to answer. Too many conditions to satisfy. Too many developments that an athletic director cannot control.
Start with this small group of athletes, work with them for several weeks and add the next group as long as everything remains positive.
"Let’s not bite off more than we can chew," Tyra said.
Tyra has been proactive, administratively and financially, since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports March 12. You should expect Tyra to have Louisville positioned to be ready when the necessary government and school leaders give the all clear for more than 60 athletes returning to prepare themselves for practice.
"We’re certainly planning for (the season to start on time), just like we were planning for this today," Tyra said. "If we kick with the NC State game on time, we’ve got to be prepared to do so and have full practice ready towards the end of July."
There is no administrative playbook for this season. Not when you must navigate the health concerns of your athletes within the parameters of a reduced budget but without a defined path of how any scheduled competition will unfold.
Those are just the warm-up questions. It’s a long and complicated list, subject to change during every news cycle.
Scheduled start or delayed start?
Full schedule or reduced schedule?
No fans, limited fans or business as usual?
"I know it’s a pressing topic to some, but not to me today," Tyra said. "We haven’t even heard when we’re going to start."
Tyra has discussed all those topics with his fellow Atlantic Coast Conference administrators. The plan and the readiness to proceed varies at each school.
Two of the most interesting things that Tyra said during a 42-minute question-and-answer session Thursday concerned ticketing and how the ACC would proceed if several schools were not willing to play
The programs that decide to play will play on.
"Everybody recognizes these are unprecedented times and it’s not going to happen exactly the same way," he said. "Some will come on probably slower or later than Louisville ... could I see a season starting with not every conference member ready to start when they say, 'Go'? It could happen.
"... if it’s not possible and it’s not unanimous, then I don’t see the tail wagging the dog," he added. "I think the dog will play on."
Tyra’s praise for the complex tasks that ticketing computer software can handle certainly sounded like a suggestion that a socially distant stadium environment could be created by that software.
But let’s slow down. Those are questions for later. We are 105 days from the scheduled kickoff against N.C. State. Think about how much has changed in the 70 days since the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament was canceled March 12 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
This initial step, which Tyra compared to the first step in opening a restaurant, must go well. Safety, education and following the rules.
The U of L athletic department has purchased hand sanitizer in 55-gallon drums, Tyra said. It has a considerable supply of masks that it will require athletes to use. And there will be COVID-19 testing.
The athletes, coaches, administrators and medical staff will have to work as a team so more athletes and more sports can be added to the group.
"Everyone needs to be taking care of each other and create a culture of good habits once they’re back on campus," Tyra said.
Step one.
