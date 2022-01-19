LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It turns out that callers to talk radio were not the only ones wondering why Jae’Lyn Withers was not doing great things for the University of Louisville basketball team.
Jae’Lyn Withers was wondering, too.
On Sunday, the day after Louisville took an ugly loss at Pittsburgh as Withers failed to score in 10 invisible minutes, Withers went to coach Chris Mack with a simple question:
What do I have to do to play more?
Mack told Withers that his energy and effort were not what they needed to be. Mack told him that when he pulled Withers from the game it needed to be because he was fatigued, not because Withers took a bad shot or got lost on defense.
As I wrote on Tuesday, Withers had become a guy who had fallen in love with his 3-point shot — and his 3-point shot had not been good enough to fall in love with.
If the intent of the new Louisville offensive scheme was to park Withers on the perimeter and encourage him to launch 3-pointers, well opposing coaches were happy to encourage that too.
On Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center Jae’Lyn Withers played like a difference maker for this U of L basketball team for the first time in two months.
Withers scored 10 points as the Cardinals dispatched Boston College, 67-54. He attacked, flying hard at the rim in both halves, even after he was knocked to the floor on a pair of attempts. He played the best 22 minutes and 39 seconds that he has played in nearly two months.
“I’m really happy for Jae’Lyn,” Mack said. “He’s had a tough season but he hasn’t hung his head. He’s made mistakes and he knows it, but he’s owned it.”
The only person more important than Withers was the maintenance person who fixed the torn membrane in the arena roof.
A leak was discovered an hour before the game was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. It forced both teams into the arena’s practice gym and delayed the start of the game until 8:17 p.m.
“I thought they were going to cancel the game, honestly,” Withers said.
It would make a better story if Withers said that during the delay he stayed in the practice gym working on his moves. He didn’t. When Withers learned precisely how long the delay was going to stretch, he went to his locker, pulled out his phone and searched for funny videos on TikTok.
“I hate to say that,” Withers said, with a smile.
Ten points typically is not enough points to put a player in the headlines. Sydney Curry, in his first start as a Cardinal, scored more — 13.
But for Withers 10 points was double the total number of points he had scored in the previous five Louisville games. It was the most he scored since he put 11 on Mississippi State in The Bahamas Nov. 25. It was how many points Withers averaged last season when he was voted to the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team.
If Louisville is serious about truly shaking the doldrums of its 3-game losing streak and making itself a factor in the ACC race, that is the Jae’Lyn Withers that the Cardinals must have.
The one who takes 5 of his 6 field goal attempts inside the 3-point line.
The one who gets to the line for 3 free throws (the most Withers earned in a game since Dec. 1).
The one who collected 5 rebounds (the most since Dec. 29).
That Jae’Lyn Withers can be a difference maker for Louisville. By winning, the Cards improved to 11-7, 5-3 in the ACC. As poorly as Louisville has played, the Cards are tied with Virginia and Wake Forest for sixth place in the ACC.
“If I’m living around the basket like today, I definitely think (he can be a factor),” Withers said.
“He was a lot more aggressive to the rim,” Mack said. “We need him to attack.”
The Cards also need a similar game from Curry, who made all six of his field goal attempts, and guard Noah Locke, who was 3 for 7 from distance. The Cards also took only 18 shots from distance, their second lowest total of the season. They made 6.
Boston College was the 13th team the Cardinals have played with a rating of 100 or worse in Ken Pomeroy’s power formula. The Eagles shot only 29.2%, in part because of Louisville’s defense and in larger part because BC has no prime-time shooters as it transitions from former coach Jim Christian to Earl Grant.
There are no more sub-100 teams remaining on the schedule as the Cards prepare for an 10-day stretch that will include games against Notre Dame, Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. The Virginia game on Monday night is the only one in that group played on the road.
“It’s hard to win when you’ve lost a few in a row,” Mack said. “We’ve got to build from here.”
