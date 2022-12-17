LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team raced to 94 points while dispatching Western Kentucky for the Cards’ first victory Wednesday night. Joy reigned at Second and Main.
But reasonable people remembered another score that defined this Louisville season: The 10-point exhibition game loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
If you can lose to Lenoir-Rhyne, you can lose to anybody — including a Florida A&M team that arrived ranked 358th in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics formula.
After flirting with extreme heartburn for nearly all 2,400 seconds, Louisville finally subdued the Rattlers, 61-55, at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday afternoon.
Sydney Curry delivered his second consecutive thunderous game, carrying the Cardinals with 13 points and 19 rebounds. On an afternoon when there was the usual list of things to question about Kenny Payne's team, Curry played like the guy who went chin-to-chin against the best big men in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season.
The first thing you noticed about Curry was the energy. More of it. Quicker first step. Faster off the ground. He was on the court for 27 minutes, which is the most minutes Curry has given the Cards since he played 33 against Virginia in the final game of the 2022 regular season.
Payne said Curry has lost 9 pounds off his thick 6-foot, 8-inch frame in the last week-and-a-half. Curry is listed at 270 pounds on the team roster. Odds are he has been carrying more than that. Payne has become more insistent that Curry drop weight, directing him to a diet and calling his player at 1:30 every morning to ensure that Curry sticks with the plan.
"I just think he's understanding (the need to lose weight) and his energy is up," Payne said. "You can see him coming along, the way he is rebounding the ball ... I need more of (that kind of play from Curry).
"We've got to do whatever we've got to do. If it's a diet. If it's more stretching. If it's more conditioning. If it's more massages. Whatever it is to get guys to play at their best with energy, we've got to do."
The crowd, announced at 11,736, saw it, standing and roaring for Curry when he blocked a shot or grabbed an offensive rebound or went to the bench or looked like the best big man on the team.
"It felt good just coming in with a good mindset," Curry said. "Just play hard. If you play hard everything will take care of itself. It felt good to come in with a good game and get a good win."
Considering the way this season began, any win is a good win for the Cardinals. But it was still a shaky win.
This was a game that was tied six minutes into the second half before the Cardinals outscored the visitors 21-9 to create separation. The separation was fleeting. There was game pressure into the final seconds until Florida A&M’s Byron Smith missed the front of a bonus free throw situation with the Cards up 6 and 21.7 seconds left.
Too many turnovers -- 22. Not enough three-point shooting. The Cards were 3 of 14 after making 13 of 25 against WKU. The usual crazy adventures inbounding the basketball.
None of those those items annoyed Payne as much as the way Louisville failed to attack a modest full-court press by Florida A&M.
"We get tentative," Payne said. "For a stretch, we weren't. We were attacking it.
"Then all of a sudden, they kept into it and instead of us embracing them pressing us ... and getting it into the middle, attack it and go have fun playing basketball, our guys want the game to be easy."
It's not going to be easy. Not for this team. Not this season. Not the way Louisville handles the ball. This tied the most turnovers Louisville has made all season, and it was the Cards sixth game with 18 or more. Four of the Cards' starters had at least four turnovers.
"We have to be able to handle people pressing us and have fun doing it," Payne said.
The Cardinals should have been up 20 at halftime. At least 15. FAMU came to Louisville with a 2-6 record -- and the wins were against DII opponents (Albany State and Edward Waters). I mentioned the Rattlers have a KenPom rating of 358. Louisville will not play another team currently ranked worse than 199 the rest of the season.
They were up by two — even though the Rattlers missed 18 of their first 22 shots.
Louisville (2-9) raced to a 12-3 lead in the first 6 1/2 minutes. Then the Cardinals’ offense stalled. Louisville scored two field goals the rest of the half, none in the final 6:55.
Less than 72 hours after El Ellis dropped 30 points on WKU, he failed to score in the first half against Florida A&M. So did Mike James, the other member of the starting backcourt.
Ugh.
Ellis delivered in the second half, scoring 11 points.
"The game plan for El was to get us all going offensively," Payne said. "I thought he did a pretty good job initially.
"Then he had a spurt where he was rushed in his mind, playing a little faster than I would like him to play."
So did Curry, whose point and rebound totals were season bests. In fact, Curry said his rebound total was a career best at any level -- all the way back to junior high.
"It's really just more energy," said U of L forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. "Playing with more aggression and stuff ... how strong he is, nobody can really stop him. He can have games like this on a nightly basis."
The Cards move toward Christmas with an interesting week: Lipscomb will visit the KFC Yum! Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday before Louisville departs for Raleigh to play North Carolina State Thursday.
Although Lipscomb is the team ranked 199 in KenPom, the Bisons only lost by 8 at Michigan Saturday and played Notre Dame to a 1-point game Nov. 18.
Said Payne, "I told the guys this: 'Don't overlook any wins.' To win in college basketball is hard ... we're learning. Again, we're learning. At times, I'd rather win and learn than lose and learn."
