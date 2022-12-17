LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team raced to 94 points while dispatching Western Kentucky for the Cards’ first victory Wednesday night.
But until further notice, the Cards posted another score this season that should not be forgotten: The 10-point exhibition game loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
If you can lose to Lenoir-Rhyne, you can lose to anybody — including a Florida A&M team that arrived ranked 358th in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics formula.
After flirting with extreme heartburn for nearly all 2400 seconds, Louisville defeated the Rattlers, 61-55, at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday afternoon. Sydney Curry delivered his second consecutive thunderous game, carrying the Cardinals with 13 points and 19 rebounds.
This was a game that was tied six minutes into the second half before the Cardinals outscored the visitors 21-9 to create separation. But there was game pressure into the final seconds until Florida A&M’s Byron Smith missed the front of a bonus free throw situation with the Cards up 6 and 21.7 seconds left.
The Cardinals should have been up 20 at halftime. At least 15.
They were up by two — even though the Rattlers missed 18 of their first 22 shots.
Louisville (2-9) raced to a 12-3 lead in the first 6 1/2 minutes. Then the Cardinals’ offense stalled. Louisville scored two field goals the rest of the half, none in the final 6:55.
Less than 72 hours after El Ellis dropped 30 points on WKU, he failed to score in the first half against Florida A&M. So did Mike James, the other member of the starting backcourt.
Ugh.
Ellis delivered in the second half, scoring 11 points. So did Curry, whose point and rebound totals were season bests.
The Cards move into Christmas with an interesting week: Lipscomb will visit the KFC Yum! Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday before Louisville departs for Raleigh to play North Carolina State Thursday.
