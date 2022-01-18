LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s time for some straight talk about the University of Louisville basketball program, the one on a three-game losing streak, the team that does not rank in the top 100 in most computer rankings and is on a fast track toward missing another NCAA Tournament.
The Cards’ new offensive system, the one that was supposed to make Louisville a faster-paced, higher-scoring, more entertaining team, is not working.
The theory behind the system might be dynamite. The intentions were understandable. Maybe Ross McMains, the assistant coach Mack recruited to teach the offense, had success with the offense in other places.
It’s not helping this Louisville team.
It has helped transform Jae’Lyn Withers from one of the most efficient offensive players in the Atlantic Coast Conference into a guy who has become a footnote for the Cardinals.
It has given the green light to a string of Louisville players who should be looking for other ways to score beyond launching three-point shots.
It has produced the Cards’ worst offensive rebounding numbers over at least the last 21 seasons (since Ken Pomeroy started collecting statistical data).
It has not helped Louisville get more of the easiest points available: from the foul line.
There’s more. But I’ll stick with those four items as the Cards prepare to play their next two games at home, starting with a 7 p.m. Wednesday visit by Boston College to the KFC Yum! Center
I’ll begin with Withers. I don’t believe I was alone in believing Withers was in line to become Louisville’s best or at least second-best offensive player this season. His basic counting stats last season were terrific. Withers averaged 10 points and 7.7 rebounds a game while playing about 26 minutes. He led the team in offensive rebounds and was second to Samuell Williamson in defensive rebounds.
Check the cover of Louisville’s 2022 basketball media guide. It is a picture of six guys, but Withers is prominent, holding a ball in the center of the photo.
Why not?
Withers is the only Louisville freshman who has ever been voted to the ACC all-freshman team. He was also the only guy who started all 20 games last season.
The new offensive system has not helped Withers. He has scored five points in the Cards’ last five games. His last double-figures game came against Mississippi State in the Bahamas in late November.
Pomeroy gives players an offensive rating. This is how he defines it:
“Offensive rating is a measure of an individual player’s efficiency. In its simplest form, it’s points produced divided by possessions used.”
During the 2021 season, Withers earned an offensive rating of 116.6. Not only was that the best rating on the Louisville team, it ranked 17th in the ACC.
During the 2022 season, Withers has an offensive rating of 77.5. That is easily the worst offensive rating on Mack’s team.
What happened to Withers?
One thing that happened is clear: Louisville’s new offensive system pulled him away from the basket and employed him on the perimeter.
Withers has not been an effective perimeter player. At 6 feet 9 inches tall and 225 pounds, his advantage is near the goal. He was an excellent rebounder last season, capable of getting to the foul line.
A year ago, Withers took only 15% of his shots from outside the three-point line. This season Withers has launched 46% of his shots from the three-point line.
It hasn’t worked.
He’s made 25% of his three-point attempts (down from 38% last season), his offensive rebounding percentage has slipped from 11.4 to 5.1, and his turnover percentage has soared from 14.5 to 29.1.
On a Louisville team that has the worst offensive rebounding percentage of any Cardinal team in at least 21 seasons, Withers should be utilized closer to the basket.
How bad is Louisville’s offensive rebounding? The Cards are grabbing only 27.8% of their misses.
For comparison, Oscar Tshiebwe alone has rebounded 21% of Kentucky’s misses. Here are the offensive rebounding numbers for Rick Pitino’s last five U of L teams (again, crediting Pomeroy): 36.8, 38.5, 34.7, 37.1 and 38.2.
Withers is one of four Cardinals taking too many three-point shots. Withers, Malik Williams, Jarrod West and Dre Davis have all attempted at least 30 shots from distance, essentially at least two per game.
None of the four are making 29%, and for the shot to be of value, a player needs to be making at least one-third. Adding Williamson to this group, those five players are 41 for 168 — 24.4%. That is the shooting percentage of a 10-7 team.
Nearly 43% of Louisville’s field-goal attempts have been three-point shots, but the Cardinals have made only 31.2%, a number that ranks 272nd in the nation.
That’s not the way to get to the free throw line. Louisville’s free throw rate (30.8%) is the program’s lowest since 2011. Pitino’s best teams got to the line after 40% of their shots.
I realize that’s a lot of numbers. But they are numbers that fill in a picture of why this Louisville basketball team continues to struggle with a new offensive system that has not delivered the improvements it was supposed to deliver.
