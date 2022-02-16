LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The time has come to ask a legitimate question people have not raised around University of Louisville men’s basketball team for decades: Will the Cardinals win another game this season?
They did not win Wednesday night against Miami. The Cards were beaten, 70-63, at the KFC Yum! Center.
This was history. Mark it down as the program’s first 7-game losing streak since 1941, when the Cardinals lost 12 straight over two seasons.
The loss dropped Louisville to 11-14 — and the computer power formulas project the Cards to lose their five remaining regular-season games before they travel to Brooklyn for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Dre Davis led the Cards with 18 points while El Ellis had 17.
If you need confirmation that was a different era than the Cardinals’ current struggles, make a note two of U of L’s losses during that 12-game streak were to Centre College. Two more were against Kentucky Wesleyan.
And one was on the road against Alfred Holbrook College, a school in Lebanon, Ohio, which closed its doors several months after toppling the Cards, 39-36.
Against Miami, Louisville never led by more than a point. The Hurricanes went ahead and stayed ahead after more than 4 1/2 minutes.
They fell behind by 10 points at halftime. They cut the deficit to one possession — 3 points — with about 8 1/2 minutes to play. But the Cards missed their next four shots and never got closer.
The game appeared to be over with 3:31 to play when Jae’Lyn Withers fouled Miami guard Isaiah Wong as he made a 3-point attempt from the right wing. Wong also made the free throw. That put the Hurricanes ahead 64-54.
Louisville scored the next seven points. Ellis scored from 12 feet in the lane to pull Louisville within three — 64-61.
But Miami responded with a jumper by Kameron McGusty after a scramble for a loose ball with 34.4 seconds left. An air ball by Ellis followed.
Interim coach Mike Pegues shuffled the lineup — again. After not playing for 13 consecutive games, JJ Traynor left the bench to play eight minutes against Notre Dame last Wednesday and went into the starting lineup against the Hurricanes.
He was joined by Davis, Withers, Jarrod West and Ellis.
Two guys who started multiple games this season did not play — center Malik Williams and forward Samuell Williamson (who has not played in consecutive games).
Louisville will return downtown Saturday to host Clemson at 3 p.m., one of Louisville’s two remaining home games.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.