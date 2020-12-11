LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chris Mack and John Calipari did not agree on all the details about the scheduling of the Louisville-Kentucky basketball game Dec. 26 this season.
But 16 days into this strange and erratic 2020-21 season, Calipari and Mack agree on this:
Play on.
Fulfill every game on the schedule that you can.
They want to deal with the issues created by the novel coronavirus as safely and seriously as possible, but they don’t want to cancel games or pause the season and try to resume in several months.
Sorry, Mike Krzyzewski (and Rick Pitino, too, actually). They respect what you said. They’re not going to dog any coach, certainly not the way that Nate Oats of Alabama took a cheap shot at Coach K and Duke on Thursday.
Mack said he believed Coach K canceled the remainder of Duke’s non-conference games for the right reasons.
But Louisville plans to keep playing, even though Mack is not certain the Cards’ next game will tip as planed here Wednesday against North Carolina State.
Kentucky and Notre Dame are booked to play at noon Saturday in Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“I’ve been on Zoom calls every Wednesday since the pandemic broke out with all the head coaches,” Mack said.
“To say that Coach K is only responding because of the fact that he’s lost a couple games is really off the mark. His entire thought process throughout the pandemic has always been student-athlete driven.
“That’s come across well before he even started practicing.
“Everybody has a different feel for what’s right. While I respect Coach K’s position, I don’t necessarily agree with it.
“I do think he did it with student-athletes in mind.
“I’m sort of on the other end in that I think student athletes want to play. Our guys want to play basketball.
“And we’re not playing games with players that are infected. Our guys are tested daily. Not only are they tested daily, they also have access to the best medical care possible.
“What’s the alternative? Just stop playing games? Not go to class and sit in your room?
“I don’t think for the health and well-being mentally for our guys, that’s the right thing to do. Nobody is asking our players to play with COVID. We’re following all the protocols we can. That’s why they’re canceling games.
“I don’t think anybody has the right answer, but I can tell you that our guys want to play, and nobody is forcing them to play.”
Calipari said that it will be his players, not his children who will visit his house on Christmas as the Wildcats try to improve from their 1-3 start. He has always been generous with off time around the holidays for his players. Not this season.
“The safest place for all these athletes are on our campuses,” Calipari said. “Most of us have hospitals whether they’re in our town or right on our campus if something does happen and they move to the front of the line and they get care. So the best place for these athletes is here …
“We owe it to these kids to give them a chance to play safely. We owe it to them.
“There’s not a coach in the country whose players would say, ‘Nah, let’s not play.’ They all want to play. My kids want to play. Look how we’re playing! And they want to play.
“My job is to keep them safe, keep an eye on mental health, help them individually come together, get them to talk together and get off those phones and those devices.
“You cannot be in a room on your computer or never speak to any other human being. You can’t do it. We are doing things together as though we’re a family, my players and me. We’re a family. Just like you would do with your family, they’re my family.
“We’re in a bubble here. In the lodge. They’re getting tested three days a week. They’ve been good for many, many weeks now. I’m looking at us like a family.”
Mack said his players, at least the ones that are healthy, have returned to a more normal practice schedule. Louisville opened with four consecutive wins in the bubble the school created at the KFC Yum! Center and Galt House with the Wade Houston Classic.
But the Cards’ fifth game, against North Carolina-Greensboro, was canceled last week because of a positive COVID-19 test. He said it was unlikely to be rescheduled.
“It was never an NBA bubble but it was as protective as we could be,” Mack said. “I don’t think every team followed all the guidelines that we asked of them.”
Will the Cards open Atlantic Coast Conference play against N. C. State Wednesday? He’s not sure.
Will the Cards make up the game that was canceled at Wisconsin Wednesday? He doesn’t know. Every day is another adventure. Flexibility is paramount.
“We’re going to proceed like the schedule is the schedule and we’re supposed to play on Wednesday,” Mack said.
“We’ll proceed as if we’re playing NC State on Wednesday until we’re told other wise.”
