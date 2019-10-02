LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Las Vegas never sleeps -- or stops paying attention to the strange trends percolating around college football.
Last November, the University of Kentucky football team rolled into Cardinal Stadium and defeated Louisville, 56-10. If you were there, you know the game wasn't that close.
In June, one oddsmaker set the number for the rivalry game the programs will play in Lexington Nov. 30 as Kentucky favored by 14 1/2.
I didn't hear much blowback.
By mid-July, the number moved to Wildcats by 9 at the Westgate Super Book.
On Wednesday, I received a message from Brian Edwards, a senior handicapper at VegasInsider.com as well as the operator of BrianEdwardsSports.com and MajorWager.com.
He wanted to share another major move in the line for the Governor's Cup.
Kentucky by 3.
A field goal advantage for a UK team that has missed half of its eight field-goal attempts.
The game is booked for Kroger Field. Vegas typically tilts the number by three points toward the home team.
I never made it past Finite Math, but sources tell me the movement in the line says that if the Cardinals (2-3) and Wildcats (2-3) played at a neutral site the game would be considered … even.
Don't tell Bobby Petrino, but I believe that means the wise guys have noticed the solid work Scott Satterfield has done with Louisville, which has its shot to break its nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak Saturday at 12:30 when Boston College visits Cardinal Stadium.
They also understand that Kentucky has a major issue to resolve and fix at quarterback as the Wildcats work through their bye week before playing host to Arkansas Oct. 12. Mark Stoops and his staff have some serious work to do.
Edwards also shared several more adjusted numbers:
*Indiana is listed as a 7 1/2 point favorite for the Old Oaken Bucket game, which will also be played Nov. 30 at Purdue.
The injuries that have ravaged Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers' squad also moved three other numbers:
*Purdue will be a 9 1/2-point underdog at Iowa Oct. 19.
*Nebraska will be favored by 7 when the Cornhuskers host Purdue Nov. 2.
*Wisconsin will be favored by 27 1/2 when the Badgers host the Boilermakers on Nov. 23.
*And in the aftermath of the solid game Indiana played at Michigan State last week, Edwards also said this about Tom Allen's IU squad:
"Yes, IU obviously gave Sparty all it could handle last week. Penix played outstanding. Look at the Hoosiers' schedule, they have a really good chance to go 7-5 (pre-bowl game obviously) and they haven't won 7 since 2007."
