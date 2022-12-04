LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —This time the shots were going in for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team.
Two of the first three. Five of the first eight. Seven of the first 14 against the Miami Hurricanes.
That’s a blueprint for winning basketball, right?
Not this season.
Not with this Cardinals’ team. Not when Louisville turned the ball over five times in the first five minutes. Not when Miami took advantage of persistent cracks in the Louisville defense.
Not when other issues that have tormented the Cardinals during this winless season also showed up — the inconsistent rebounding, forced shots, too much dribbling, more turnovers and the lack of understanding a defensive plan.
That was the formula for the Cardinals’ eighth consecutive loss and first in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They were beaten, 80-53, by the Hurricanes at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday afternoon.
At 0-8, Louisville sits with California, Monmouth, Central Connecticut and Green Bay as the five winless Division I teams. At this point, Louisville needs to pick quality and work on it. Defending with energy. Blocking out. Keeping opposing dribblers out of the pain. Something.
Jae’Lyn Withers led Louisville with a dozen points while Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Cards led for less than 90 seconds while losing by at least 19 points for the fifth consecutive game. They missed 8 of 15 layups and averaged 0.726 points per possession.
Fan did donate 572 teddy bears for children at the University of Louisville Hospital.
U of L coach Kenny Payne made a lineup change, putting forward Sydney Curry back in his first five. He also gave Fabio Basili, his freshman point guard, seven minutes of playing time in the first half.
The offense appeared marginally better. Key word: Marginally.
Improvement is difficult to credit when a team turns the ball over 11 times in 20 minutes and the opposing team scores 17 points off those turnovers.
In a season packed with bizarre stats, this one has to make the list: Louisville missed 15 shots in the first half and had one offensive rebound. That rebound was credited to the team, not to an individual who actually went and snatched it.
Louisville has six days to regroup, reorganize and reboot. The Cardinals visit Florida State Saturday. The Seminoles are also struggling, losers in nine of their first 10 games, although only lost by 5 points at Virginia Saturday.
