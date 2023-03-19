ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) — This is how it ended for the Indiana University men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night:
With the Hoosiers unable to control Miami’s elite speed and aggressiveness as the Hurricanes rushed past Mike Woodson’s team of the final 13 minutes of the second half of a thunderous, 85-69 Miami victory at MVP Arena.
Ahead 49-47 with less the 14 minutes to play, the Hoosiers were outscored 14-2 over the next 5 1/2 minutes. Miami beat Indiana on the glass. They beat Indiana on the perimeter. The Hurricanes beat Indiana with its grit and hustle.
Mark it down as the seventh consecutive Indiana basketball season to end without a trip to the Sweet Sixteen — even with Trayce Jackson-Davis, IU’s first-team all-American lifting the Hoosiers with 23 points.
Miami tortured Indiana with its quickness the first half. The Hurricanes spread the floor. The Hurricanes attacked the basket. The Hurricanes faked the drive, stepped back and made three-point baskets, four of them.
The Hurricanes faked the drive as well as the three and burned Indiana on back-door cuts.
Nigel Pack is a 6-foot tall point guard from Lawrence Central, a high school in suburban Indianapolis. Former Indiana coach Archie Miller did not believe that Pack had the goods to play at IU so Pack signed with Kansas State.
After two seasons, Pack put his name in the transfer portal — and a Miami booster fetched him with a two-year, $800,000 NIL deal. Pack earned his money Sunday night, scoring a dozen points. Miami guard Isaiah Wong, the top player in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season,
Jackson-Davis could not wiggle free for his first shot for nearly five minutes.
The body language of Indiana’s players was not great. Jalen Hood-Schifino, IU’s freshman point guard, took a hit to his groin on the second defensive possession. He promptly missed his first four shots, threw the ball away and committed a personal foul.
Woodson removed him from the game. During a sideline interview not long after that, Woodson said that his players were complaining too much. He said they needed to understand this was big-time basketball and play harder.
The Hoosiers did, but they still trailed the entire first half by as many as 13 points (28-15). They scored five points in the final minute to cut the Miami lead to 40-35.
Indiana scored the first eight points o the second half to lead by three. But that lead only lasted 62 seconds. The Hoosiers managed three other small leads, the last one 49-47.
But Miami never faltered, roaring down the stretch to earning a Sweet Sixteen game with No. 1 seed Houston on Friday in Kansas City.
