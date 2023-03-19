BOZICH | Miami's punishing 85-69 win shows gap between Indiana and national contention

ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) — This is how it ended for the Indiana University men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night:
With the Hoosiers unable to control Miami’s elite speed and aggressiveness as the Hurricanes rushed past Mike Woodson’s team over the final 13 minutes in the second half of a thunderous, 85-69, Miami victory at MVP Arena.
Ahead 49-47 with less the 14 minutes to play, the Hoosiers were outscored 14-2 over the next 5 1/2 minutes. Miami beat Indiana on the glass. They beat Indiana on the perimeter. The Hurricanes beat Indiana with grit and hustle.
Even with a national player of the year candidate at center in Trayce Jackson-Davis and a likely first-round draft pick at point guard in freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Hoosiers were reminded there remains a considerable gap between the IU program and legitimate national contenders.
"I thought they were the better team," IU coach Mike Woodson said. "They showed it in the first half and the second half ...
"This one is tough to swallow because I truly believed this team had a legitimate shot. As a coach, I put pressure and heat on myself to get teams over the hump, so I've got to take some responsibility for this one tonight ...
"We made a step forward based on where we were a year ago but it's not good enough as far as I'm concerned. It's not. We've got to get better from a personnel standpoint and I've got to get better as a coach. I mean, it's just that simple."
If it means that Indiana needs more players who can drive and shoot the basketball, it is that simple. If it means that Indiana needs swifter and more determined athletes filling at least three positions, it is that simple. If it means Indiana needs a deeper, functioning bench, it is that simple.
Because the Hoosiers got worked by the Hurricanes. Miami punished IU from distance, on the glass and across the bench.
Some basic statistics told a grim story:
Miami out-rebounded Indiana 48-31. The Hurricanes had more offensive rebounds (20) than IU had on the defensive glass (19). No wonder Miami outscored IU 29-11 on second-chance points.
Despite the presence of Jackson-Davis, the Hurricanes outscored IU in the paint, 46-18.
And the IU bench no-showed. Tamar Bates, Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks gave Indiana zero points in nearly 33 combined minutes while the Hurricanes got 14 points from their reserves. Bates missed all seven of his shots, including 4 three-point attempts. Neither Reneau nor Banks attempted a shot.
Mark it down as the seventh consecutive Indiana basketball season to end without a trip to the Sweet Sixteen — even with Jackson-Davis, IU’s first-team all-American lifting the Hoosiers with 23 points.
Its always Glory to the man above. Thank you Indiana Basketball for everything and welcoming me into your family. I wore that jersey with pride every time I stepped on the court. We went through some tough times, but this place is only going to get better. - Love TJD ❤️🫶🏽— TJD (@TrayceJackson) March 20, 2023
It was a difficult final act for Jackson-Davis, who stayed for four seasons and will leave as IU's all-time leading rebounder and third-leading scorer.
"I just think about being part of the change, really," Jackson-Davis said. "Just two years ago we were being booed in our home city, Indianapolis, off the court in the Big Ten Tournament.
"Just being in this moment two years later, it's really special. It's really special to me to have the Indiana fans on your back and just cheering for you and giving you hope ... I just know this guy (Woodson) right next to me is going to make sure that things stay in the right direction."
They went the wrong direction quickly against Miami. The Hoosiers played as if they thought this was a double-elimination tournament. The Hurricanes played like they were angry to be a No. 5 seed as the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season co-champions.
Miami tortured Indiana with its quickness the first half. The Hurricanes spread the floor. The Hurricanes attacked the basket. The Hurricanes faked the drive, stepped back and made three-point baskets, four of them.
The Hurricanes faked the drive as well as the three and burned Indiana on back-door cuts.
Nigel Pack is a 6-foot tall point guard from Lawrence Central, a high school in suburban Indianapolis. Former Indiana coach Archie Miller did not believe that Pack had the goods to play at IU so Pack signed with Kansas State.
After two seasons, Pack put his name in the transfer portal — and a Miami booster fetched him with a two-year, $800,000 NIL deal. Pack earned his money Sunday night, scoring a dozen points. Miami guard Isaiah Wong, the top player in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, had 27 points and played like a first-round draft pick.
Jackson-Davis could not wiggle free for his first shot for nearly five minutes. Jackson-Davis did not attempt a shot until IU's seventh field goal attempt.
The body language of Indiana’s players was not great. Hood-Schifino, IU’s freshman point guard, took a hit to his groin on the second defensive possession. He promptly missed his first four shots, threw the ball away and committed a personal foul.
Woodson removed him from the game. During a sideline interview not long after that, Woodson said that his players were complaining too much. He said they needed to understand this was big-time basketball and play harder.
"Yes, we were complaining a lot," Woodson said. "You can't do that in big-time college basketball. They let you play. We didn't compete. They were the better team tonight."
"They got off to a quick start," Jackson-Davis said. "We didn't play well to start the game ... There was definitely complaining. But we're just competitors. We're trying to compete. So it happens."
The Hoosiers trailed the entire first half by as many as 13 points (28-15). They scored five points in the final minute to cut the Miami lead to 40-35.
Indiana scored the first eight points o the second half to lead by three. But that lead only lasted 62 seconds. The Hoosiers managed three other small leads, the last one 49-47.
"We just didn't keep that up," IU forward Miller Kopp said.
That's when Miami rallied for the 14-2 knockout punch. In the final 2:08, Miami put an exclamation point on its party with three dunks and a layup.
Their reward will be a trip to Kansas City, Missouri to play No. 1 Houston Friday night as the final Atlantic Coast Conference team left in the tournament.
Indiana's reward will be rebuilding its roster. Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Kopp will all depart and it's probable that Hood-Schifino will enter the NBA Draft.
That means the Hoosiers will need four new starters -- and Woodson has only signed two recruits for next season.
"I don't know where we're going to be next season in terms of our style of play," Woodson said. "But we've got to get better. I do know that."
And it was confirmed by the scoreboard Sunday night.
