LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Conference play has arrived. That means a flurry of losses by Top 25 teams forced to leave home and play somebody tougher than Kennesaw State.
Ask Kansas, Nevada and a cast of thousands for details.
My AP Top 25 college basketball ballot this week:
1. Michigan (15-0) — Defense is the Wolverines’ calling card but they were terrific on offense in the first half against Indiana.
2. Duke (12-1) — Zion Williamson can dunk.
3. Virginia (13-0) — The Cavaliers are obsessed with winning, not dunking.
4. Tennessee (12-1) — The SEC title will go through Knoxville.
Which college basketball team would you vote Number One?
5. Michigan State (13-2) — The Spartans have two Big Ten road wins.
6. Texas Tech (13-1) — I can’t name two of their players, can you?
7. Kansas (12-2) — The Jayhawks lost a game and Udoka Azubuike.
8. Gonzaga (14-2) — Here come the Zags.
9. Virginia Tech (13-1) — All the Hokies have is a trip to Georgia Tech this week. That’s close to playing Kennesaw State.
10. North Carolina (11-3) — The Tar Heels have to visit N.C. State before hosting Louisville.
11. Florida State (12-2) — The Seminoles were not ready for Virginia.
12. Auburn (11-2) — The Tigers have not played since Dec. 29.
13. Nevada (14-1) — Losing to New Mexico by 27 is not a good look.
14. Kentucky (10-3) — The Wildcats should cruise in their next three.
15. Ohio State (12-2) — Their best was not as good as Michigan State’s best.
16. Oklahoma (12-2) — No penalty for losing at Kansas.
17. Mississippi State (12-1) — Another team that has not played since Dec. 29. What’s going on SEC?
18. Houston (15-0) — Kelvin Sampson for UCLA?
19. North Carolina State (13-1) — If the Wolfpack beat UNC, look out.
20. Iowa State (12-2) — Beat Kansas with authority.
21. Indiana (12-3) — The Hoosiers need Robert Phinisee.
22. St. John’s (14-1) — Chris Mullin has a dangerous club.
23. Marquette (12-3) — All three of their losses have been to teams that I rank ahead of the Golden Eagles.
24. Buffalo (13-1) — The class of the Mid-American Conference.
25. Wisconsin (11-4) — Stopped their slide impressively at Penn State.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.