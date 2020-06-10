LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Add Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller to the list (now at 74) of University of Louisville baseball players who have been selected in the Major League Baseball free agent draft since 2007.
In fact, give them special recognition. When the Los Angeles Angels took Detmers with the No. 10 overall pick Wednesday night, Detmers became the fifth first-round selection in Cardinals’ history. About an hour later, Miller was taken with 29th pick, the last selection in Round One. Make that six.
"It's really a dream come true," Detmers said. "I've worked my whole life for this opportunity."
Reality hit Detmers quickly. Shortly after 9 p.m. while Detmers was answering questions on a teleconference, he said that Angels star Mike Trout was trying to call him. Detmers, for the record, did not ditch the media to take the call.
As a polished left-handed starting pitcher, Detmers had one of the best curve balls in college baseball as well as the velocity to project as at least a No. 3 starting pitcher in the big leagues.
Some talent evaluators wrote that Detmers could pitch in the big leagues this season if the owners and players work out a deal to bring baseball back safely from the novel coronavirus pandemic this summer.
Only Brendan McKay (fourth by Tampa Bay in 2017) and outfielder Corey Ray (fifth by Milwaukee in 2016) were taken higher than Detmers, a left-handed pitcher some scouts considered the most big-league ready of any prospect in the draft.
Detmers excelled at Louisville the last two seasons, winning 13 games with 167 strikeouts as a sophomore last season.
He was on track for a better year this winter until the college baseball season was shut down in mid March because of the virus.
Detmers won three of his four starts, striking out 48 of the 91 hitters he faced while allowing only three runs in 22 innings for an earned run average of 1.22.
According to MLB.com, slot value for a contract for the No. 10 selection is $4.74 million. Former Ballard High School star Jo Adell is the top outfield prospect in the Angels' farm system, projected to make the major leagues soon. Detmers said that he played with Adell in one high school tournament.
"I think I can move quickly because I'm a pitchability guy," Detmers said.
Martin was projected to be taken later in the first round -- and that is where he was selected at 29. Miller won 15 of 17 decisions over three seasons with the Cards. He struck out 34 in 23 1/3 innings this season, winning two of his four starts.
The slot bonus value for the No. 29 pick is $2.42 million.
