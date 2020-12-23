LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The warning lights went off Sunday when Northwestern turned Michigan State upside down and beat the Spartans by 14 points.
Indiana missed them. Or couldn't do anything about them. Doesn't matter.
So they flashed even brighter Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The Wildcats rolled into town and made Archie Miller, Trayce-Jackson Davis and Indiana miserable.
Make it Northwestern 74, Indiana 67 — the second time in three seasons that one of Miller’s teams lost to Northwestern.
"Today I thought we stunk at both ends of the floor," Miller said. "Lots of breakdowns (on defense). Lots of sloppy play."
For the third time in four seasons, Miller’s team also lost its Big Ten opener — and this time it was at home against a team generally picked to finish among the bottom three in the league. Even if Northwestern is better than expected, Northwestern is not Wisconsin, Iowa, Rutgers or Illinois.
Not only did the Wildcats win in Bloomington for the first time in seven seasons, they were also the first team to score more than 70 against IU this season.
"We didn't play well enough to win," Miller said. "That's on me."
Indiana had no answers for Northwestern guard Chase Audige, a transfer from William & Mary who buried the Hoosiers with 17 points while scoring all of them in the second half.
They also struggled to defend Northwestern forward Ryan Young, a plodding, somewhat overweight inside player who hurt the Hoosiers with 13 points and nine rebounds.
All of the Hoosiers' flaws were on display: carelessness with the basketball (16 turnovers); unimaginative offense (too much dribbling), short bench (2 subs combined for 15 minutes in the second half) and erratic 3-point shooting.
Trayce Jackson-Davis rallied from a lackluster first half to lead IU with 22 points and nine rebounds. Armaan Franklin had 16. Race Thompson scored 11. But the other two starters -- guards Rob Phinisee and Al Durham -- missed eight of nine shots, including all five shots from distance, contributing a combined six points.
Indiana entered the game with ranked eighth nationally in defensive efficiency — and the Hoosiers had played five teams from the Power Six conferences. Northwestern puffed up its record playing Arkansas Pine Bluff, Chicago State and Quincy.
It didn’t matter to Northwestern, which jarred the Hoosiers while averaging 1.14 points per possession, the best production any team has delivered against IU this season.
Miller said he thought it was the first time this season Indiana failed to contain dribblers, but he was more annoyed by the turnovers, which led to 20 Northwestern points.
"We're making the same mistakes over and over taking care of the ball," Miller said. "I'm going to take full blame for our lack of improvement the last few weeks taking care of the ball."
The Wildcats surged to a 15-lead with five minutes left in the first half. Defensively, Chris Collins aligned his team in a 2-3 zone that left Indiana searching for soft spots to attack.
"We didn't handle the zone at all," Miler said.
Speaking of warning lights, shooting remains an issue for Miller’s team. In the first half, the Hoosiers made only 3 of 10 shots from distance and 3 of 8 free throws.
Those numbers improved in the second half, when Indiana scored the first 6 points and forced turnovers on five of Northwestern’s first six possessions. IU even managed a 4-point lead.
But Northwestern was the better team — and showed it down the stretch as the Wildcats made seven of their last nine shots.
To avoid an 0-2 start in the league, the Hoosiers will have to defeat No. 18 Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. The Illini rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Penn State on Wednesday.
