LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — We’re a third of the way through the local college football regular season. It’s the last week of the Major League Baseball regular season. NBA teams are about to gather in training camp. And, the NFL keeps trying to suck all the oxygen from the room.
Sounds like a perfect time for the Monday Muse.
1. Louisville Football — Arrow Up
Your eyes have not been lying. You have seen the University of Louisville football team run, tackle, block, compete and scramble with more energy and purpose than last season.
Better offense. Better defense. Better organization. Better discipline. Better results.
Yes, there are eight games to play. Yes, the Cardinals (2-2) have multiple Show Me games ahead. Yes, the bar was left very, very, very low last season.
But after splitting half of their four games against Notre Dame, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky and Florida State, Scott Satterfield’s first Louisville football team has generated numbers that show solid across-the-board improvement.
In fact, I measured 14 categories. Improvement registered in a dozen. The two where I did not find improvement: Passing defense and turnover margin.
Here are the U of L numbers, comparing 2019 to 2018.
- Scoring: Up 10.5 points per game.
- Rushing offense: Up 83.8 yards per game.
- Passing offense: Up 1.2 yards per game.
- Total offense: Up 85 yards per game.
- Third-Down Conversions: Up 1% per game.
- Yards Per Play: Up 1.05 ypp.
- Opponent scoring: Down 21.3 points per game.
- Rushing defense: Down 141.5 yards per game.
- Passing defense: Up 9.2 yards per game.
- Total defense: Down 132.3 yards per game.
- Defensive third-down conversions: Down 18%.
- Defensive yards per play: Down 1.7 ypp.
- Penalties: Down 21 yards per game.
- Turnover margin: the same.
The most encouraging numbers in the group?
That’s easy. The offensive and defensive yards per play as well as the decline in penalties. Satterfield and his staff have already turned this program in a better direction.
2. Lamar Knows Better
It wasn’t Lamar Jackson’s greatest performance as an NFL quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
He barely completed half of his 43 passing attempts. He did not throw for a touchdown. He took three sacks. He ran for 46 yards. The Ravens lost, 33-28, after getting outscored 23-0 in the second quarter.
But Lamar still had a nice Lamar moment, a moment captured in this Tweet.
“I’m open!”“What do you want me to do about it???” pic.twitter.com/RcFIElYBJ8— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 22, 2019
Never change Lamar. Never change.
3. Jim Harbaugh By the Numbers
I won’t go on and on about Jim Harbaugh’s struggles at Michigan — at least not until the Wolverines underachieve again. But PickSixPreviews wrapped up the Harbaugh Era nicely in this tweet.
Harbaugh Era at Michigan0-4 vs. Ohio State0-7 as an underdog1-9 vs. Top 101-3 in Bowls0 Conference Titles0 Division Titles— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 23, 2019
4. Notre Dame vs. Georgia — To Be Continued?
I doubt that I’m in a party of one who wonders about some of the snoozefest games that teams schedule in September. You know the list. You have your favorites. And, often, you choose to stay home, because it’s just not worth the expense and hassle to watch a 42-7 or 38-3 game that’s over after two possessions.
I understand.
That’s why the coaches and administrators at Georgia and Notre Dame should be applauded for scheduling the two-game series the colossal programs finished in Athens on Saturday night — and then applauded again because Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarrity said he was interested in doing it again. (Here is the story link.)
5. Former Schnellenberger Assistant Talks Football
Brad Bradford was one of the many talented assistant coaches that Howard Schnellenberger brought to U of L when the Cardinals laid the formidable foundation for the success the school has enjoyed over the last three decades.
Bradford later moved left the profession for the business world, settling in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He still loves college football, even though he’s no longer on the sidelines.
Monday AM Quarterback: Week 4 https://t.co/mBOqbFcX0O via @coachhardknocks— Brad Bradford (@coachhardknocks) September 23, 2019
Bradford shares his thoughts every week in a Monday AM Quarterback Blog. I enjoy reading his takes, and I think you will too.
6. Urban Meyer to … the NFL
Urban Meyer will return to coaching. But it might not be in college.
The guy who walked away from Florida and Ohio State for a variety of real and exaggerated reasons is rumored to be The Guy that USC, Florida State and (laugh) Michigan will pursue if they make a coaching change.
Maybe we’re looking at the wrong playbook. Maybe it’s recruiting and alumni and NCAA rules that give Meyer headaches. Maybe he’s actually a better fit for the NFL.
I could see Urban Meyer coaching the Browns next year. I’m totally guessing, but I think the NFL is Urban’s next move. And if this Browns thing fails to launch, why not Urb?— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 23, 2019
7. Brendan McKay Puts One on the Board
Like most rookies, former U of L ace Brendan McKay has endured a difficult transition to the major leagues.
Although McKay has averaged better than a strikeout per inning in 11 starts, he’s also allowed 51 hits and eight home runs in 46 2/3 innings. That has translated into a 2-4 record as well as an earned run average of more than 6 runs per game. He can certainly improve.
Still, McKay finds himself in a legit playoff race, because the Rays are battling the Indians and A’s for the two American League wildcard spots.
And this happened for McKay in the Rays’ game against Boston on Sunday.
Brendan McKay breaks down his 1st #MLB home run that went for 420 ft. at Tropicana Field.#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/hjqX8o18e0— FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) September 22, 2019
8. What Happened to the Cubs’ Dynasty?
Remember when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series and put their general manager Theo Epstein, manager Joe Maddon and star players Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Addison Russell on the fast track to Cooperstown.
E-6.
Apparently the St. Louis Cardinals failed to get the memo. They went into Wrigleyville last weekend and took the place down, brick by overpriced brick, pinning four consecutive one-run losses on the home team.
After their big 2016, the Cubs lost in the NLCS in 2017 and the wild-card game last season. This season, they have moved to the brink of missing the playoffs.
Instead of asking which pitcher Maddon will start in October, folks have started to ask this question:
Did Sunday mark Joe Maddon's final game managing the #Cubs at Wrigley Field?https://t.co/gZ5h0zpJDz via @MLBBruceLevine pic.twitter.com/rW3Zn7u2Wu— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 23, 2019
9. MLB Power Ratings
1. Houston Astros — I pity the team that has to face Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke.
2. New York Yankees — I would say Aaron Boone is looking like a better manager than his father, Bob, but we all know it’s only October that matters in New York, New York.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers — I’m not sure if Dave Roberts’ team has slipped or simply gotten bored.
4. St. Louis Cardinals — I watched what the Cardinals did in Wrigley Field. It was not only real, it was spectacular.
5. Atlanta Braves — This franchise has long been an October tease, but I like their mix of talented young studs and veterans like Josh Donaldson, Nick Markakis and Freddie Freeman.
10. Tweet of the Week
Happy birthday @springsteen! pic.twitter.com/Lta8jOeFl5— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) September 23, 2019
