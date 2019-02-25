BOZICH | Monday Muse: Kentucky moves to No. 1 seed line, Louisville slips to ???
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We're less than three weeks from Selection Sunday, but 16 days past the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee early seeding report.
Where does that leave us?
Feeding the early work from the committee into a shredder and calculating a fresh list of Top 16 seeds for the Monday Muse.
1. Planting a Seed
Maybe I'm guilty of tunnel vision about local teams or maybe Kentucky and Louisville have made the most significant moves (in opposite directions) since the selection committee ranked the Top 16 teams Feb. 9.
But UK and U of L are not carrying the vibe they carried 16 days ago.
Arrow up for John Calipari and Kentucky. No more talk about the Duke or Alabama losses.
Arrow down for Chris Mack and Louisville. Not much talk about beating North Carolina or Michigan State.
The Wildcats have replaced Tennessee on the top seed line with Gonzaga, Virginia and Duke.
Louisville has moved off the No. 4 seed line. At bracketmatrix.com, the Cards have dropped to a six-seed, although you can also find projections of a five, seven or eight.
Kentucky has work to do if the Wildcats want to earn the top seed in the South, which would include the reward of a regional semifinal and final games at the KFC Yum! Center if UK can win its first- and second-round games.
Virginia is more likely to be the top seed in the South with Duke bound for Washington D.C. and Gonzaga in Anaheim. That would put Kentucky in Kansas City.
It's 583 miles from Lexington to Kansas City. It's 77 from Rupp Arena to the KFC Yum! Center.
2. Seed Contest Winner
Belated congratulations to Tate Renzenbrink, who accepted and won my recent challenge to pick the Top 16 teams in the bracket before the committee made its announcement.
Not only did Tate identify 15 of the 16 -- he put all 15 on the proper seed line. That put him ahead of his father, William, and the 14 others who took the challenge. Tate is a senior at North Kentucky University who is majoring in biochemistry -- with a minor in bracketology.
Beware Joe Lunardi.
3. More Duke Coverage, Please, ESPN
Duke bashing is an easy shortcut to engagement on social media, but who needs to an excuse to wonder why ESPN remains obsessed with all things Blue Devils?
Not Nassir Little of North Carolina, especially after the Tar Heels rolled into Cameron Indoor Stadium last week and thumped the Blue Devils -- and then left Durham with the strange feeling that most of the coverage was about the losing team.
Nassir Little on how ESPN and the rest of sports media portray UNC, Duke and Zion: pic.twitter.com/zS4ZyHe07N— Jack Leland (@jleland_) February 24, 2019
Nassir Little, for player of the year.
Just wondering.
4. Could Jerry Rice Do This?
Maybe I will give the American Alliance of Football a look. In fact, I absolutely will if the league continues to roll out plays like this spectacular 83-yard Frisbee pitch and catch that somebody's best friend completed over the weekend.
83-yard completion to a dog.The AAF is revolutionizing football.pic.twitter.com/a8xZFLyV4a— Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 25, 2019
I'd complain that my Labrador retriever couldn't handle an 83-yard reception, but I'd be lying because I can't throw a Frisbee 83 yards.
5. Calling All Social Media Detectives
Mark Schlabach is one of ESPN's top reporters for college football and basketball, as well as an ardent fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Schlabach has more than 138,000 followers on Twitter, including me. But I'm asking for help interpreting Schlabach's latest Tweet.
He posted it Sunday -- and it was only his second Tweet of the year, first since Jan. 1.
.....— Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) February 24, 2019
If you understand what's going on here, send me an email at rbozich@wdrb.com. I'd really love to know.
6. Cameron Crazies Suggestion
Time for a fund-raising campaign. After studying this Tweet from Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, it appears the Houston Cougars have a fan who watched a chunk of the game from inside a trash can.
How 'Trash Can Man' became a part of @UHCougarMBK games https://t.co/ySDImvSpsz. | @GrayDiscount @UHouston— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) February 25, 2019
Who wants to help raise the money to order 3,500 of these for the wonderful students at Duke?
7. Steph Curry For The Win
If this video featured any other player in the NBA, I'd believe it was trick photography. But it's Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
Warriors weren't suppose to lose after this... pic.twitter.com/vlRw4d4IZ6— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 24, 2019
So we know it's real -- and it's spectacular.
8. Terry Rozier: Where is the Love?
Let's be honest: With LeBron James departing the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics were supposed to replace the Cleveland Cavaliers as the team to beat on that side of the NBA.
Not Milwaukee. Not Toronto. Not Indiana.
Boston, a team with multiple all-stars and lottery picks.
Hasn't happened. The Celtics are an embarrassing 37-23, parked in fifth place in the East and currently on track to face Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs without homecourt advantage.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens has admitted that he has not done his best work. Some have been critical of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.
But when a team underachieves the way the Celtics have underachieved (including a loss to the dreadful Chicago Bulls by 10 points the other night), fingers will be pointed in every direction -- including at former University of Louisville guard Terry Rozier.
A year ago Rozier was considered a potential star, a guy primed to cash in on free agency. Now, at least one writer who follows the Celtics wonders if Rozier is jacking up too many awful shots. (Your link.)
9. Belmont Islanders
If you've ever visited Belmont Park for the third race in the Triple Crown series you understand place remains one of the most beautiful horse racing facilities in America.
But you also understand that it is a mammoth spot of prime real estate that serves as a ghost town about 360 days a year.
Apparently New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a plan to make Belmont come alive on a few days outside the first of June. He wanted to build an entertainment area that would include an arena where the New York Islanders could play hockey.
Not so fast, my friend.
Cuomo-backed $1 billion arena in Belmont Park facing opposition https://t.co/WZ6SRGMsn3 pic.twitter.com/wnEwm2mu3c— New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2019
10. Rick Pitino Tweet of the Week
I love every move @nyknicks have made. From the head coach hire to the salary dump and the lottery gamble #trusttheprocess— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) February 23, 2019
