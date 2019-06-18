LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do the college football magazines read the competitors' e-mails?
No hacking. No collusion.
But there is a splash of similarity in what I've found in the two 2019 magazines I've purchased.
Athlon picked Louisville to finish seventh in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. So did The Sporting News.
The Sporting News filed a sixth-place finish for Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference. So did Athlon.
Athlon has Western Kentucky placed fifth in the East Division of Conference USA. Ditto for The Sporting News.
Here is the fork in the road: Indiana fans will enjoy The Sporting News more than Athlon. The Hoosiers are sixth in the Big Ten East in Athlon, but fifth in The Sporting News.
Not that a fifth-place finish will translate to a bowl game for Tom Allen's team. Kentucky is the only local team projected to make a bowl by the Sporting News.
I've already highlighted the season predictions from Athlon. Here are several tidbits from TSN.
LOUISVILLE: Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is second-team all-American and first team all-ACC … TSN wonders if a new voice and new coaching technique can inspire at least an average performance from the eight returning starters on defense … New coach Scott Satterfield's pedigree is to build a strong, dependable running game and that is what TSN expects him to attack with at Cardinal Stadium … the magazine predicts that Louisville will not go winless in the ACC and says that earning a bowl bid will qualify as a successful season.
KENTUCKY: No Kentucky players were named first-team all-Southeastern Conference … the Wildcats were picked as the SEC program on the wane, although TSN does believe UK can win six regular-season games after winning nine and the Outback Bowl last season … the magazine says the key to Kentucky's offense will be improved play from quarterback Terry Wilson, who must force defenses to fear his ability to throw deeper routes … TSN also touts receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and featured him on the regional edition cover sold in this area … on defense, junior-college transfer Marques Bembry is the pick to replace Josh Allen as linebacker, strengthening a unit that features Kash Daniel, Quinton Bohanna and Davonte Robinson.
INDIANA: No Hoosiers were picked first-team all-Big Ten but Peyton Ramsey was named the league's top running quarterback … TSN suggests this is the season that Indiana finally topples one of the Big Four in the East after a string of close calls against Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State … they're high on IU's running game with the addition of four-star recruit Sampson James to a unit that features Stevie Scott … TSN also credits Allen with doing a solid job of improving Indiana's talent by securing a Top 40 recruiting class, a rarity at IU.
WESTERN KENTUCKY: Offensive lineman Miles Pate was the Hilltoppers' only first-team all-Conference USA player … the magazine says the arrival of Arkansas transfer Ty Storey should immediately improve the Hilltoppers' play at quarterback … Offensive lineman Tyler Witt was picked as the Top Scholar in the league on the strength of his 3.71 GPA in mechanical engineering … TSN also believes the strength of the WKU team is talent at the skill positions with guys like tailback Joshua Samuel and receiver Lucky Jackson.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.