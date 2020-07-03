LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forget, for the length of this column, the ongoing discussion about when (or if) the 2020 college football season will begin.
We will consider that topic Saturday, Sunday and every day until the next decision is made. Then we will fuss about it again. Wear your mask.
The evidence continues to grow that the football gurus are predicting this will be a season to celebrate for the local teams -- Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky.
The projections are encouraging from all the pre-season magazines I have purchased. In the print category, all I am waiting on is Phil Steele, who always finishes with a fourth-quarter surge.
Last year I wrote about a newcomer in the pre-season forecast world -- Brett Ciancia, who launched PickSixPreview.
It is completely digital. No print product. And, sorry, WKU and Jude Redfield, but he limited his preview to the Power 5 conferences.
But Ciancia (again) delivered an exhaustive, analytical and stimulating product for an $18 digital download charge. Money well spent.
As I've done with the other forecasts, I'll share a small amount of material. Ciancia appears to be a solo operation. He depends upon paying customers. I'd recommend you become one of those as I share Five Takeaways about U of L, UK and IU.
Louisville.
1. PickSix ranked the Cardinals No. 24 in the nation and second (behind Clemson in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference).
2. Javian Hawkins earned third-team all-American status at halfback while Tutu Atwell is a fourth-team all-American receiver.
3. Ciancia loved the skilled position players in Scott Satterfield's offense, ranking U of L's quarterback room No. 11 in nation, the running backs No. 9 and the receivers/tight ends No. 15.
Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina, USC, Oklahoma State and Auburn were the other programs ranked Top 15 in those three categories.
4. The Cards' primary area of concerns are defensive line and secondary. He ranked both groups 12th among the 14 ACC programs.
5. Ciancia ranked Louisville in the Top 30 in returned production on offense and defense.
Kentucky
1. PickSixPreviews ranked UK No. 22 in the nation and fourth in the East Division of the Southeastern Conference -- behind Florida, Georgia and Tennessee but ahead of Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2. Ciancia loved Kentucky's offensive line, naming Landon Young and Darrian Kinnard third-team all-Americans with Drake Jackson on the fourth team.
He picked the Wildcats' offensive line as the fourth best in the nation, behind Ohio State, Alabama and Oklahoma.
3. As much as Ciancia loves the Wildcats' offensive line, his area of concern remains wide receiver. PickSixPreview has UK's receivers ranked 12th in the SEC, ahead of Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
4. Ciancia credited Kentucky with making the best improvement of any Power 5 team in the country from the first half of the season to the second in his game grader stat, another credit to Mark Stoops for having the conviction to place Lynn Bowden at quarterback.
5. Ciancia said that Kentucky has the second-most returning production in the SEC, although defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna is the sole UK defensive player to crack his top three SEC defensive teams, as a third-teamer.
Indiana
Ciancia joined the group that forecasted the Hoosiers will finish fourth (ahead of Michigan State, Rutgers and Maryland) in the Big Ten East. He also ranked IU No. 28 in the nation.
2. His top individual IU players on offense are halfback Stevie Scott and receiver Whop Philyor. Both made the Big Ten second team.
3. On defense, only one Hoosier was recognized -- cornerback Tiawan Mullen made the second team.
4. Indiana returns 19 of its top 22 players on defense which Ciancia says is the highest returning production in the Big Ten. IU also adds defensive lineman Jovan Swann, a transfer from Stanford where he specialized in pass rushing.
5. Ciancia said that Indiana will defeat Michigan State this season and he gave the Hoosiers "a puncher's chance" against Penn State at home as well as against Ohio State and Michigan on the road.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.