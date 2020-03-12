GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDRB) -- John Swofford is a wise and powerful man, the driving force in making the Atlantic Coast Conference as dynamic as any major college sports league.
But on Thursday morning, Swofford tried to answer questions nobody could answer, not even a respected titan who typically has every answer. This time, like everybody, Swofford didn’t even have the questions.
It showed.
Swofford had no answer or plan for COVID-19. At 71, sitting at a podium in a small theater, Swofford looked more like somebody in a legitimate at-risk group for the worldwide pandemic that is shutting down more than postseason basketball tournaments.
It showed in Swofford’s eyes, the tired eyes of a man who had slept about 20 minutes since Sunday.
It showed in the Swofford’s voice, which was drained of the crisp power the commissioner always showed while talking about conference realignment or his new TV network.
It showed late Wednesday night when Swofford walked slowly out of his favorite arena with his wife, who carried a soft drink and large bottle of hand sanitizer.
But most of all it showed in his messages, which were confusing, contradictory and ultimately wrong like many of the messages have been in sports this week. Swofford has not been alone. The sports world started with too many shrugs before taking this situation with purpose.
On Tuesday night, the ACC let infants crawl across the court during a zany sponsored promotion. On Wednesday, it played four second-round games. On Thursday, it planned only a partial retreat with semifinals in front of tiny, controlled crowds.
Swofford said the ACC was going to play basketball on a day when the the league should not have tried to play basketball — and finally did not play basketball.
Swofford was more than 30 minutes late to a press conference where he explained, without conviction, why the ACC Tournament would go on with the first quarterfinal game between Syracuse and Clemson at noon.
He said that by proceeding the league might be on the right side of history — or it could end up being judged harshly if one of its players tested positive for the virus.
“If someone gets it, then maybe it was too late,” Swofford said. “If someone doesn't, maybe it was the right decision. There's risk in every path you take with something like this.”
On Wednesday, as league after league made independent decisions to continue their tournaments without most spectators, college basketball had no coordinated plan. Swofford said that would not happen again Thursday. He said the commissioners of the five major leagues — the ACC, Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12 — had talked on a conference call and would proceed in unison.
While Swofford answered questions, the news broke that former University of Louisville star Donovan Mitchell was the second NBA player to test positive for the virus, likely the result of contact with Rudy Gobert, an infected teammate.
Tom Izzo, the most influential coach in the Big Ten, appeared on Dan Patrick’s radio show and said the risks outweighed the rewards of the Big Ten continuing its tournament in Indianapolis.
The ACC would go on — until it couldn’t, stopped by social media, public opinion, political pressure, something.
The course reversed. League by league.
Big Ten. American Athletic. SEC. Big 12.
I’m not certain about the order, things changed so swiftly. Only the Big East held out longer than the ACC, embarrassing itself by playing a single half in Madison Square Garden before pulling its players off the floor.
“It's best for the betterment of our student-athletes and administration and for the game of basketball for us to proceed with caution,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We can’t allow ourselves to get caught up with maybe the fact that this is something that we have to deal with, that we don't have all the information, and it's fluid, and we don't know what the outcome will be.”
The ACC got to the right decision by the wrong means, sending players from Florida State and Clemson onto the court for warmups, bringing them back to the locker room and then back to the court for the official announcement, in front of support staff, family members and the media.
This was a tournament Swofford and the ACC really wanted to play, back in Greensboro, home of the league office. No venue has hosted more ACC Tournaments. This is the league that invented the conference tournament, long before the other leagues figured out it would be a wonderful experience and money-maker.
Not this year. Not under these conditions. Not with this disease that has created too many questions and too much risk.
This was the right call — no more basketball at the ACC Tournament, even if the league did not take the direct route to get there.
Related Stories:
- NCAA Tournament canceled as COVID-19 spread halts sports world
- ACC, SEC, Big Ten cancel conference tournaments over COVID-19 concerns
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.