LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It's award season in college basketball.
I’ve always argued conference awards should be delayed until after the league tournaments and that national awards, especially player of the year, should not be voted on until the end of the NCAA Tournament.
Nobody listened.
The US Basketball Writers Association collected its ballots for district and national awards last week.
Here are my picks for the top players and coaches in the local conferences.
Atlantic Coast Conference
First Team
Vernon Carey, Duke, center — Top six in scoring, rebounding, blocks.
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, forward — Find another forward who goes 40 percent from distance and 81 percent from the line.
John Mooney, Notre Dame, forward — Double-double machine.
Tre Jones, Duke, guard — Most people voted him Player of the Year.
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, forward — Smart, tough, poised. Perfect Tony Bennett player.
Second Team
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, forward — The only guy who averaged more points than Nwora in the ACC.
Devin Vassell, Florida State, guard — Best player on the best team.
Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, center — Only Carey has a better offensive rating among ACC players at Ken Pomeroy.
Markell Johnson, North Carolina State, guard — Tops in assists and top five in assist/turnover ratio
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, guard — Third most accurate shooter from deep in the league. Pro.
Player of the Year
Vernon Carey, Duke — Stat sheet stuffer who suffers because he followed Zion Williamson.
Coach of the Year
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State — I still laugh when I remember what he told me at ACC Media Day: "I like it when Duke and North Carolina get all the top recruits because then it means more when we beat them."
Newcomer of the year
Vernon Carey, Duke — Enough said.
Southeastern Conference
First Team
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, guard — You want him to have the ball when the game is undecided.
Nick Richards, Kentucky, center — Poster player for guys who hang around, persevere and improve.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia, guard — Will play in the NBA for a decade.
Mason Jones, Arkansas, guard — Has everything but great shot selection.
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, forward — If he played on a brand name team, everybody would rave about him.
Second Team
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss, guard — Loved his game when I saw him at Rupp.
Kerry Blackshear, Florida, forward — Might not be healthy for the SEC Tournament.
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt, forward — Who shoots 52 percent from distance?
Austin Wiley, Auburn, center — One of the few remaining Top 50 recruits from the Class of 2016.
Kira Lewis, Alabama, guard — Can carry a team when he is truly rolling.
Player of the Year
Nick Richards, Kentucky — I picked Nick over Quick because Richards played big in the stretch in many of the Wildcats' toughest wins.
Coach of the Year
John Calipari, Kentucky — The only coach from a Power Six conference to win his league by three games.
Newcomer of the Year
Anthony Edwards, Georgia — Did everything but help Georgia win enough games.
Big Ten Conference
First Team
Luka Garza, Iowa, center — Old School meat-and-potatoes beast.
Jalen Smith, Maryland, forward — Looked like the best future pro in the league.
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State, forward — The soul of the Spartans’ defense.
Cassius Winston, Michigan State, guard — Had a solid season but he was supposed to be the consensus national player of the year.
Lamar Stevens, Penn State, forward — There are people who will tell you that he once orally committed to Indiana.
Second Team
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, guard — If he comes back, the Illini will be a force next season.
Xavier Simpson, Michigan, guard — Good luck defending him on the pick-and-roll.
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland, guard — Loves to make the essential three-pointer late in the game.
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota, forward — With minor improvement to his jumper, he’ll be a 10-year NBA starter.
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin, center — The Badgers won their last eight and a share of the Big Ten title.
Player of the Year
Luka Garza, Iowa — He hasn’t been told that he’s too slow and can’t jump.
Coach of the Year
Steve Pikiell, Rutgers — Tough call, but when was the last time Rutgers was truly relevant?
Newcomer of the Year
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, forward — Did everything for the Hoosiers without enough perimeter shooters to give him room to operate.
