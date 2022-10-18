LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Associated Press released it preseason poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season Monday.
There are 62 voters spaced across the 50 states, including three from national outlets. I'll serve as the voter from Kentucky again this season. You can direct all glowing praise (or the occasional criticism) to rbozich@wdrb.com.
Typically, I share my ballot Monday, the day the poll is released, providing an opportunity for unrelenting feedback for what I missed or could have done better. Here is your crack to shake your head at my selections. And if you want to dig deeper into the poll, I recommend collegepolltracker.com, which shares every ballot.
I'll warn you in advance the algorithms at that site have uncovered that I am biased toward three programs: Stanford, Nebraska and St. John's.
Busted — again.
- North Carolina (29-10 last season, 1 in the actual AP preseason poll): Four starters return from the team that led Kansas by 15 points in the national championship game, and Pete Nance (a transfer from Northwestern) isn't a bad pick to replace Brady Manek at power forward.
- Gonzaga (28-2, 2): Drew Timme returns for his 17th season, and the Zags will play Michigan State, Texas, Kentucky and Baylor in four of their first six games. They'll dominate the West Coast Conference, earn a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and yada, yada, yada.
- Baylor (27-7, 6): Scott Drew has the Bears on autopilot and adds five-star freshman Keyonte George to a dazzling backcourt that features Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer.
- Houston (32-6, 3): Kelvin Sampson will rule the American Athletic Conference with his usual combination of eight interchangeable parts led by Marcus Sasser.
- UCLA (27-8, 8): In point guard Tyger Campbell and forward Jaime Jacquez has two of the five best players in the Pac-12. Mick Cronin also recruited well.
- Tennessee (27-8, 11): Consider this a salute to Vols' coach Rick Barnes, whose top three players will likely be seniors and usually has his team primed to overachieve.
- Kentucky (26-8, 4): Ken Pomeroy has the Wildcats ranked No. 1 in his opening preseason computer formula. Pomeroy has Saint Peter's No. 208.
- Duke (32-7, 7): So far, Jon Scheyer has done everything right as the replacement for Coach K. Let's see how he does against Bellarmine on Nov. 21.
- Kansas (34-6, 5): According to Pomeroy, the defending national champions have lost their top four players. That's rarely been a problem for Bill Self. Is Kansas on or off double-secret probation? Can't remember.
- Arkansas (28-9, 10): Eric Musselman has something intriguing going in Fayetteville. And now, he's getting top freshmen as well as guys out of the portal. Beware.
- Arizona (33-4, 17): The Wildcats fetched two solid players — Cedric Henderson Jr. and Courtney Ramey — out of the portal to team with Kerr Kriisa. They'll play Indiana in Las Vegas in early December.
- TCU (21-13, 14): The Horned Frogs are the flavor of the month out of the Big 12 after making the NCAA Tournament and winning a game last season. Pitt still has not replaced Jamie Dixon.
- Auburn (28-6, 15): Bruce Pearl lost Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Bruce Pearl always has players.
- Indiana (21-14, 13): Early word from Bloomington has been that freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, not senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, is IU's best NBA prospect. If that's true, the Hoosiers can win the Big Ten. Or they could finish fourth.
- Creighton (23-12, 9): With the return of three guys who averaged in double figures, the Bluejays were the media pick to win the Big East on Tuesday.
- Illinois (23-10, 23): Brad Underwood is another coach who feasts in the portal and he better have the right guys after losing Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier.
- San Diego State (23-9, 19): The Aztecs have won at least 23 games and been ranked in the top 30 by Bart Torvik and Ken Pomeroy the last three seasons.
- Texas (22-12, 12): Chris Beard has Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen back for another season, but Devin Askew moved on to the University of California. Gotta love the portal.
- Villanova (30-8, 16): I'm sure the Wildcats have a talented roster, but with Jay Wright at the shore or the golf course, Villanova is due for a course correction.
- Virginia (21-14, 18): The Cavaliers won't be Final Four good again but they also won't return to the NIT.
- Texas A&M (27-13, 26): Speaking of the NIT, Buzz Williams and his group are carrying a massive chip that they had to play five games in that event last season.
- Connecticut (23-10, 27): Huskies' forward Adama Sonogo was voted the preseason player of the year at Big East media day Tuesday.
- Xavier (23-13, 33): The Musketeers held their nose and hired Sean Miller. Cutting corners has never been a concern with this program. Sean Miller? Really?
- Purdue (29-8, 29): Jaden Ivey is gone. Trevion Williams is gone. Sasha Stefanovic is gone. Matt Painter is not gone. And in Zach Edey, Mason Gillis and Caleb Furst, he has a solid nucleus. Remember that former Silver Creek star Trey Kaufman-Renn will make his debut after redshirting, too.
- Virginia Tech (23-13, 40): Somebody has to start the season in the revolving door at the final spot in the poll. I think Mike Young is a terrific coach, and the Hokies are ranked No. 21 by Pomeroy and 25 by Torvik.
Ranked in AP poll but not by me: Alabama 20; Oregon 21; Michigan 22; Dayton 24; Texas Tech 25).
