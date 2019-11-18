LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Let’s be honest about this: It’s going to be one of those kind of years — a different team likely to move into the top spot in the AP college basketball poll nearly every week.
We started with Michigan State. The Spartans were essentially a consensus pick. They lost their opening game to Kentucky.
Last week Kentucky earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in the Associated Press college basketball poll. Dave Borges of the New Haven (Conn.) Register took considerable grief because he voted for Louisville instead of Kentucky.
Then Evansville happened.
Time for a fresh ballot — and a fresh bulls’ eye.
1. Duke 4-0 — The Blue Devils should have it in cruise control until visiting Michigan State in 15 days.
2. Louisville 4-0 — In case you really enjoy looking ahead, the Cardinals play the Blue Devils in Durham Jan. 18.
3. Virginia 3-0 — Still waiting for somebody to score 43 on the Cavaliers.
4. Kansas 2-1 — The Jayhawks will be in Maui next week.
5. Kentucky 2-1 — Evansville hosts SMU Monday night. Let’s keep an eye on that one.
6. Michigan State 2-1— Impressive bounce back win at Seton Hall.
7. North Carolina 3-0 — During a 15-day stretch in December, Roy Williams plays Ohio State, Virginia Wofford and Gonzaga. Hat tip to Roy. That’s how you schedule.
8. Gonzaga 4-0 — In case you missed it, the Zags went to College Station and beat Texas A&M by 30.
9. Maryland 3-0 — The Terps are 3-0 against mostly nothing.
10. Texas Tech 3-0 — The Red Raiders are 3-0 against less than nothing.
11. Ohio State 3-0— Beating Villanova by 25 is not nothing.
12. Arizona 4-0 — They’re saying Zeke Nnaji is the most under-hyped freshman in the country.
13. Seton Hall 3-1 — Myles Powell is a frightening force.
14. Oregon 4-0 — The Ducks took down Memphis.
15. Memphis 3-1 — Waiting on a James Wiseman ruling. He’ll be back. He’s become a pop culture cause.
16. Utah State 4-0 — Are the Aggies really this good? We’ll see.
17. Colorado 2-0 — No supreme tests for the Buffaloes until they visit Kansas Dec. 7.
18. Texas 4-0 — Beating Georgetown on a neutral court this Thursday would not be as impressive as winning at Purdue, but the Longhorns need to do it.
19. Tennessee (3-0) — Look at Rick Barnes. Think he can coach?
20. Xavier (4-0) — Needed overtime to beat Missouri at home.
21.Villanova (2-1) — The Wildcats were not ready for Ohio State.
22. Auburn (4-0) — People in Auburn wonder when Gus Malzahn will give the Tigers a football program that Bruce Pearl can be proud of.
23. Wisconsin 3-1 — Impressive win over Marquette Sunday.
24. Oklahoma (3-0) — When in doubt, go with Lon Kruger.
25. Butler (4-0) — Kamar Baldwin is one of the best players nobody talks about.
