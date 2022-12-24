LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ballots for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll are typically due on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. EST.
There is no reason to wait. With the holiday break here, all results are in. All of the upsets — losses by Virginia, Duke, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Illinois — have been filed.
Here is the early look at my ballot for Dec. 26.
1. Purdue (12-0) — The Boilermakers don’t turn the ball over and they are excellent on the offensive glass.
2. Connecticut (13-0) — Every win has been by 10 or more points and the Huskies have beaten a half-dozen Top 100 opponents.
3. Kansas (11-1) — The Jayhawks are booked for payback game in Rupp Arena Jan. 28.
4. Arizona (12-1) — The Wildcats have four wins over KenPom Top 25 teams.
5. Houston (12-1) — Memphis looks like the only team that can challenge the Cougars in the good ‘ol American Athletic Conference.
6. Arkansas (11-1) — Nick Smith, expected to be the Hogs’ best freshman remains out indefinitely with a knee issue.
7. Texas (10-1) — The Longhorn open conference play against their SEC buddies Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve.
8. Tennessee (10-2) — The Vols sit in the top spot in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency numbers.
9. Gonzaga (10-3) — The Zags went 4-3 against Top 50 non-league opponents.
10. Alabama (10-2) — The Crimson Tide open SEC play at Mississippi State Wednesday night.
11. UCLA (11-2) — The Bruins sit in the top 15 in offensive and defensive efficiency.
12. Virginia (8-2) — The Cavaliers are carrying a 2-game losing streak and trailed Miami by 15 before losing by 2.
13. Baylor (9-2) — It’s fair to question the Bears because their schedule has been underwhelming.
14. Wisconsin (9-2) — Nice road wins against Marquette and Iowa, even though each required overtime.
15. Miami (12-1) — The Hurricanes are the only 3-0 team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
16. Indiana (8-3) — The Hoosiers survived two home games without Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis and now have nearly two weeks off.
17. Duke (10-3) — Two of the Blue Devils’ three losses have been by double figures.
18. TCU (10-1) —Solid win over the Utah team that is the only team to beat Arizona.
19. Memphis (10-3) — The Tigers have three wins over SEC opponents.
20. Kentucky (8-3) — That 20-point win over Florida A&M felt more like a 10-point win.
21. Xavier (10-2) — The Musketeers have two Big East wins as well as a victory over West Virginia.
22. West Virginia (10-2) — The Mountaineers open with two Big 12 road games.
23. New Mexico (12-0) —The Lobos, UConn and Purdue are the last three unbeatens.
24. North Carolina (9-4) — The Tar Heels have started to figure it out.
25. Virginia Tech (11-2) — Not a good loss to Boston College, even if it was on the road and in overtime.
