LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The final Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of February will be released at noon Monday.
Two more will follow in March. Odds are the top 2 spots will look the same way they have for months.
Play on.
1. Gonzaga (22-0) — Ken Pomeroy’s data puts the Zags’ probability of finishing the regular season unbeaten at 98.8. I’m rounding up to 110%.
2. Baylor (17-0) — The Bears’ COVID pause is scheduled to end Tuesday against Iowa State.
3. Michigan (16-1) — The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes Sunday in a game played like basketball is supposed to be played.
4. Illinois (16-5) — The Illinois delivered their best performance this season against Minnesota.
5. Ohio State (18-5) — Fifth in the nation, third in the Big Ten.
6. Florida State (13-3) — The Seminoles looked the part of ACC champion while dismantling Virginia.
7. Villanova (14-3) — Nice win against UConn is all that was asked from Jay Wright’s team last week.
8. Oklahoma (14-5) — The Sooners won’t get their second crack at Baylor until the Big 12 Tournament.
9. Alabama (18-5) — The Crimson Tide didn’t show much against Vanderbilt
10. Houston (18-3) — Credit to Rick Stansbury. He’s agreed to take Western Kentucky to play the Cougars Thursday.
11. Iowa (17-6) — As long as the Hawkeyes don’t play Indiana, they’re in great shape.
12. West Virginia (15-6) — Nobody plays more close games than the Mountaineers.
13. Creighton (16-5) — Holding off Seton Hall as the second-best team in the Big East.
14. Virginia (15-5) — Don’t look now but the Cavaliers are chasing Florida State in the ACC race.
15. Texas (13-6) — With four losses in their last six games, the Longhorns are headed in reverse — and fighting mad, too.
16. Virginia Tech (14-4) — Another team stalled by COVID.
17. Arkansas (17-5) — The Razorbacks get their crack at Alabama Wednesday.
18. Kansas (17-7) — Look who’s back from the brink.
19. Texas Tech (14-7) — The Red Raiders are only 6-6 in the Big 12.
20. USC (18-4) — Not a great Arizona team that beat the Trojans.
21. Loyola (Chicago) (19-4) — Porter Moser should be high on the list of Power 5 job candidates.
22. LSU (14-6) — Tigers have overtaken Tennessee and Missouri for third place in the SEC.
23. San Diego State (18-5) — The Aztecs have a big week ahead against Boise State.
24. UCLA (6-5) — The Bruins took care of business against the Arizona schools — unlike USC.
25. Belmont (24-1) — These Bruins have scored 90 or more seven times.
