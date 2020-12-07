LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —Welcome to the most riveting week of the college basketball non-conference season — the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Unless the novel coronavirus interferes (and it likely will), seven games Tuesday, followed by seven more Wednesday.
The leagues had a combined 11 teams ranked in last week’s Associated Press Top 25, leaving the Challenge with three matchups of Top 25 opponents.
Let’s hope all 14 games are played — and then I can re-rank the teams in my Associated Press Top 25 ballot.
Here is the one I filed Monday morning, for the new poll that will be released at noon.
1. Gonzaga (3-0) — After the Zags beat West Virginia, Ken Pomeroy put their chances of finishing the regular season unbeaten at nearly 24 percent. Their chances of playing a complete season are less than that. The Zags are on pause because of the virus.
2. Baylor (3-0) — The Bears might be better than the Zags. We were supposed to find out last Saturday in Indianapolis. Now we might not find out until April. Or May. Or …
3. Iowa (3-0) — The Hawkeyes defensive efficiency is still outside the Top 70. I’ll overlook that in December. But not in March.
4. Michigan State (5-0) — Stop with the nonsense about putting an asterisk on the Spartans’ win at empty Cameron Indoor.
5. West Virginia (4-1) — I’m not going to punish the Mountaineers for a 5-point loss to Gonzaga.
6. Illinois (3-1) — The Illini have Duke and Missouri before they begin league play.
7. Kansas (4-1) — I know they beat Kentucky, but I didn’t see a Paul Pierce, Mario Chalmers or Wilt Chamberlain on that Jayhawks’ team, did you?
8. Houston (4-0) — Three Top 100 wins, all by double figures.
9. Duke (2-1) — This Coach K team is closer to his 2020 team than his 2019 squad.
10. Villanova (4-1) — I forgive the Virginia Tech loss because of the win at Texas.
11. Texas (4-1) — Two Ken Pom Top 20 wins and the championship of the Maui Invitational.
12. Creighton (3-0) — At Kansas Tuesday night. Be there.
13. Wisconsin (3-1) — A blockout on a missed free throw away from being unbeaten but the Badgers don’t have any Top 150 wins.
14. Tennessee (0-0) — Supposed to play Cincinnati next Saturday. Jimmy Dykes already has Rick Barnes’ team in the Elite Eight or Final Four.
15. Virginia Tech (4-0) — Penn State and Clemson the next two for Mike Young’s team.
16. North Carolina (3-1) — At Iowa Tuesday night should be fun — for the TV audience if not for Roy Williams.
17. Florida State (1-0) — Leonard Hamilton has another first-round pick in Scottie Barnes.
18. Virginia (3-1) — Lost to San Francisco. Needed overtime to beat Kent State? Beware.
19. Richmond (2-0) — Spiders have not played since they left Lexington — and the value of that Kentucky win dropped Sunday.
20. Texas Tech (4-1) — Chris Beard must have studied scheduling from Jim Boeheim. Four home wins — none against teams ranked in Ken Pom’s Top 250.
21. Rutgers (3-0) — The Scarlet Knights’ next eight games are against teams ranked in Ken Pom’s Top 40.
22. Florida (3-0) — Keyontae Johnson might be the best player in the SEC.
23. Louisville (4-0) — Impressive win over Western Kentucky. Now it’s on to Wisconsin — they hope.
24. San Diego State (4-0) — Show Me game at Arizona State Thursday night.
25. Saint Louis (3-0) — Travis Ford has a team that should challenge Richmond at the top of the Atlantic 10.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.