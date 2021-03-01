LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This was … interesting … challenging … exhausting, trying to pick the Top 25 teams in college basketball.
I believe that 18 of the 25 teams that I included on my Feb. 22 AP college basketball poll ballot lost last week. Several lost twice.
All hail, Gonzaga. We finally reached the point in the season where only one team is flawless — and save me the e-mails criticizing the Zags’ schedule.
So I shuffled my ballot and threw love to several teams outside the Big 6 conferences.
Onward. According to the AP ballot website, next week’s ballot will be the the last one of the season.
1. Gonzaga (24-0) — In dogged pursuit of perfection.
2. Baylor (18-1) — Losing at Kansas trumps losing at Minnesota, which is what Michigan did.
3. Michigan (18-1) — Yes, the Wolverines can win it all.
4. Illinois (18-6) — Remember this name: Andre Curbelo.
5. Iowa (18-7) — Only team to beat the Hawkeyes in their last six games was Michigan.
6. Houston (20-3) — Can you imagine Kelvin Sampson winning the national title?
7. Florida State (14-4) — The Seminoles weren’t the only team that lost last week, you know.
8. West Virginia (17-6) — The schedule broke the Mountaineers’ way.
9. Alabama (19-6) — Crimson Tide are the SEC regular-season champs. Crown ‘em.
10. Arkansas (19-5) — The surging Razorbacks have won 9 of 10. Justin Smith, the former Indiana forward, will finally play in the NCAA Tournament.
11. Ohio State (18-7) — The Buckeyes have lost three straight, two at home.
12. Kansas (18-8) — An overtime loss at Texas away from an 8-game winning streak.
13. Villanova (15-4) — Losing to Butler harder to explain that losing to St. John’s — and Nova has done both.
14. Creighton (17-6) — Yes, I know the Bluejays lost to Xavier Saturday.
15. Virginia (15-6) — Yes, I realize the Cavaliers have lost 3 straight.
16. San Diego State (19-4) — That’s 10 straight wins for the Aztecs.
17. Oklahoma State (16-6) — Remember: It’s still not certain that you will see Cade Cunningham in the NCAA Tournament.
18. Texas (14-7) — Yes, I know the Longhorns are 3-5 in their last 8.
19. Virginia Tech (15-5) — Yes, I realize the Hokies lost to Georgia Tech.
20. Oklahoma (14-7) — It’s hard to forgive a loss to Kansas State. Very hard.
21. Loyola (21-4) — Overtime to beat Southern Illinois?
22. Wichita State (13-4) — Anybody heard from Gregg Marshall lately?
23. Brigham Young (19-5) — Mark Pope, yes, that Mark Pope with Kentucky ties, has done a tremendous job.
24. Toledo (19-6) — Give some love to the best team in the Mid-American Conference.
25. UCLA (17-6) — If I’m going to include one team from the Pac-12, it’s got to be the one in first place, right?
