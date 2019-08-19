LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I do not have a vote in the Associated Press college football Top 25. I did not stay in a Holiday Inn last night.
But the AP preseason Top 25 will be released at noon Monday and after reading every preseason magazine available I’m going to join the fun, too.
1. Clemson — Dabo used to chase Nick. Now Nick chases Dabo.
2. Alabama — Nick doesn’t like to chase anybody.
3. Georgia — Kirby Smart has been recruiting as well as Dabo and Nick. Can he overtake them?
4. Michigan — Urban Meyer is gone. Jim Harbaugh is out of excuses not to win the Big Ten.
5. Louisiana State — Do you believe in Coach O?
6. Oklahoma — Do you believe Lincoln Riley can get more out of Jalen Hurts?
7. Ohio State — Ryan Day aced his audition last season. This is no audition.
8. Utah — Pick Six Preview loves the Utes as a playoff team.
9. Notre Dame — We’ll know more Sept. 2.
10. Texas — Optimism is percolating in Austin.
11. Washington — If Utah doesn’t win the Pac-12, the Huskies will.
12. Auburn — Will this be good enough to save Gus Malzahn?
13, Texas A&M — Four SEC West teams in the Top 13? That’s what the wise guys are saying.
14. UCF — UCF has been better without Scott Frost than Frost has been without UCF.
15. Florida — Most of the pre-season magazines have the Gators four to six slots higher.
16. Washington State — Mike Leach wouldn’t agree to a series on HBO if he didn’t believe his team was loaded.
17. Syracuse — No. 2 in the ACC, No. 17 in America. What does that tell you?
18. Penn State — James Franklin to USC — if Urban Meyer passes.
19. Wisconsin — Jonathan Taylor is the best back in America.
20. Michigan State — I’ve seen Mark Dantonio on at least one Hot Seat list.
21. TCU — Gary Patterson has lost his mojo.
22. Oregon — Good thing the Ducks have the cute uniforms.
23. Miami — Tate Martell could not win the QB job.
24. Nebraska — Scott Frost needs one more recruiting class to get to the Top 10.
25. Kentucky — There are at least a dozen teams you could put in this spot but the Wildcats earned their shot on the strength of last season.
