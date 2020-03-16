LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Every Sunday evening, after most but not all of the weekend college basketball games have been played, somebody from the Associated Press office sends an email to voters in the AP college basketball poll with the results of how the Top 25 teams performed the previous week.
The How They Fared e-mail that I received Sunday night was short:
2. Gonzaga(31-2) beat San Francisco 81-77, beat Saint Mary's (Cal) 84-66.
14. BYU (24-8) lost to Saint Mary's (Cal) 51-50.
For every other team the news was simple:
Did not play.
The ballot for the final poll of the season is due at 11 a.m. Monday but the results will not be shared until noon Wednesday.
Why? Not sure.
My guess is because the NCAA Tournament was canceled, the AP plans to do more extensive stories on the final polls with quotes from as many coaches who will speak. One day this will be the record of the extraordinary conclusion to the 2020 season.
The three, five-player AP all-American teams will follow at noon Friday.
The player and coach of the year awards are scheduled for release noon March 24.
With no games on the calendar, sports content is sparse. Make it last.
That was the intro. Here is my final ballot:
Kansas (28-3) — If the Jayhawks raise a banner, it should say they were the top team in the AP poll, not the national champions.
2. Dayton (29-2) — The Flyers rarely have a shot like this — and figure to lose their best player, Obi Toppin, to the NBA. Unfortunate.
3. Gonzaga (31-2) — Best in the West.
4. Florida State (26-5) — Leonard Hamilton will likely be runner-up to Anthony Grant of Dayton for Coach of the Year.
5. Baylor (26-4) — Had a wonderful run until the last three weeks.
6.San Diego State (30-2) — I was looking forward to learning how far this group could advance in the tournament.
7. Oregon (24-7) — Yes, that is a lot of losses. But the Ducks won an improved Pac-12 and also beat Seton Hall, Houston and Michigan. One loss was to Gonzaga in OT.
8. Kentucky (25-6) — John Calipari says this group could have won the national title. Thoughts?
9. Creighton (24-7) — Bloodied by the Big East.
10. Michigan State (22-9) — Primed to make that late-season Tom Izzo push.
11. Villanova (24-7) — Similar record to Creighton.
12. Maryland (24-7) — Similar record to Villanova.
13. Louisville (24-7) — I really wanted to see Louisville vs. Virginia, Part III.
14. Duke (25-6) — Some of the bracket guys have the Blue Devils a No. 3 seed. Why?
15. Seton Hall (21-9) — This was Kevin Willard’s best team.
16. Virginia (23-7) — The Cavaliers’ reign as NCAA champs will last another year, even though Tony Bennett’s team ranked behind Utah State, Oklahoma and Indiana in Ken Pomeroy’s final computer numbers.
17. Wisconsin (21-10) — Beware: The Badgers should have all their important pieces back.
18. Providence (19-12) — Check the Friars’ late-season record. Clearly the best 19-win team in the country.
19. Brigham Young (24-8) — The Cougars picked a bad time to lose to Saint Mary’s.
20. Stephen F. Austin (28-3) — Went 19-1 in their league with a win at Duke.
21. East Tennessee State (30-4) — One of three 30-win teams — and this won delivered at LSU.
22. Ohio State (21-10) — You could argue for Illinois or Iowa or Penn State.
23. Auburn (25-6) — Another strong season by Bruce Pearl.
24. Houston (23-8) — Better than Cincinnati or Tulsa.
25. Butler (22-9) — Much respect to Kamar Baldwin.
