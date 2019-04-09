LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) — The Associated Press does not collect ballots from the voters in its college basketball Top 25 poll at the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.
But my teachers always said I wasn’t the best at following instructions.
I have a final poll to share but the AP is not taking donations. So now that Tony Bennett and his unflappable Virginia program reign as the kings of college basketball, I’ll share it with you.
This is what I did: I checked the final rankings of seven college basketball computer polls.
I used Ken Pomeroy, Jeff Sagarin, Bart Torvik, Erik Haslam, Massey, the Ratings Percentage Index and NCAA Net.
I scored the point totals from all seven formulas and ranked the teams from the composite.
There were ties for No. 2 as well as for No. 6, which I broke by giving credit to the teams that had a better ranking in more formulas.
This was the result.
1. Virginia (13 points) Yes, I believe you can win a national championship playing the Tony Bennett style — and entertain everybody while you’re doing it.
2. Gonzaga (22) — Direct all complaints to Sagarin, Torvik and Haslam. Their formulas still have the Zags ranked No. 1.
3. Duke (22) — Credit the Blue Devils. They did dominate “One Shining Moment.”
4. Michigan State (31) — They say the Spartans are the team to beat next season.
5. Texas Tech (40) — I would have had the Red Raiders higher, but I’m not a computer.
6. North Carolina (48) — The computers obviously didn’t see the Tar Heels play Auburn.
7. Kentucky (48) — Ditto.
8. Michigan (57) — Three losses to Michigan State (and a beatdown by Texas Tech) explain most of this.
9. Tennessee (63) — At least the Vols kept Rick Barnes.
10. Houston (71) — Kelvin Sampson All-In for the long haul.
11. Purdue (74) — Trying to imagine life without Carsen Edwards.
12. Auburn (84) — Name another team that beat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in consecutive games.
13. Florida State (99) — Leonard Hamilton always makes at least a little noise.
14. Virginia Tech (100) — Hokies didn’t waste time replacing Buzz Williams with Mike Young. Good hire.
15. Kansas (104) — Were the Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament?
16. LSU (128) — I reserve the right to vacate this spot.
17. Iowa State (131) — Not bad for a team that only won half of its league games.
18. Kansas State (134) — What would you say if I told you this team tied Texas Tech for the Big 12 title?
19. Wisconsin (135) — Ethan Happ just finished his 17th and final season in Madison.
20. Buffalo (152) — Can Buffalo survive the loss of Nate Oats the way it survived the loss of Bobby Hurley?
21. Wofford (153) — I enjoyed watching this group compete against Kentucky.
22. Mississippi State (163) — Maybe UCLA will give Ben Howland a call.
23. Cincinnati (173) — But they say that Mick Cronin is next in line to use UCLA for a raise.
24. Maryland (174) — Perpetual underachiever.
25. Louisville (180) — Not bad for a team picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Also receiving votes: Texas (194); Villanova (201); Nevada (212); Florida (218); Oregon (228).
