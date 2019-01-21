BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 -- with Tennessee on top
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No replay reviews. No coin flips. No blown calls (I hope).
Just my latest ballot in the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll.
1. Tennessee (16-1) — Don’t tell Penny Hardaway, but I like what Rick Barnes is doing with this team.
2. Duke (16-1) — Impressive win over Virginia without Tre Jones. It wasn’t that hard to say.
3. Virginia (15-2) — I like their chances in the Duke rematch in Charlottesville. That was easy to say.
4. Michigan State (16-2) — I considered voting the Spartans Number One.
5. Michigan (17-1) — Didn’t think Wisconsin would be the one to stop the Wolverines.
6. Gonzaga (18-2) — It’s that time of the year when you have to vote for the Zags but you rarely watch them play.
7. Kentucky (14-3) — Better not relax against Mississippi State.
8. Kansas (15-3) — If the Jayhawks couldn’t win at West Virginia, how can they expect to win at Kentucky Saturday?
9. Nevada (18-1) — Had this group higher until I realized they barely beat Boise State.
10. Maryland (16-3) — The Terps are 7-1 in the Big Ten but have yet to play the Michigan schools. Until Monday night (at Michigan State).
11. North Carolina (14-4) — Other than the Louisville game, the Tar Heels have been perfect in the ACC.
12. Villanova (14-4) — The class of the Big East — again.
13. Virginia Tech (15-2) — Tough week for the Hokies: At UNC Monday night and then Syracuse visits Saturday.
14. Texas Tech (15-3) — Not one, but two strange stumbles last week.
15. Auburn (13-4) — Their one-game losing streak could grow with two road games this week.
16. Mississippi State (14-3) — Bulldogs come to Lexington after playing in Nashville Saturday.
17. Houston (18-1) — Remember when we used to care about what happened in the American Athletic Conference?
18. Marquette (16-3) — The Golden Eagles are finally getting better on defense.
19. Buffalo (17-1) — Write this down: This team can make the Sweet Sixteen.
20. Louisville (13-5) — The Cards are positioned to win their next three.
21. North Carolina State (15-3) — Probably should have punished the Wolfpack more for losing to Wake Forest.
22. LSU (14-3) — Unbeaten in the SEC, with road wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas.
23. Purdue (12-6) — Ken Pomeroy has the Boilermakers ranked ninth in the nation.
24. Ole Miss (14-3) — Couldn’t handle success — or LSU.
25. Nebraska (13-5) — Rugged team with mostly upperclassmen.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.