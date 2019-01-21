Sports Reporter

Grant Williams has led Tennessee to a 16-1 start this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No replay reviews. No coin flips. No blown calls (I hope).

Just my latest ballot in the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll.

1. Tennessee (16-1) — Don’t tell Penny Hardaway, but I like what Rick Barnes is doing with this team.

2. Duke (16-1) — Impressive win over Virginia without Tre Jones. It wasn’t that hard to say.

3. Virginia (15-2) — I like their chances in the Duke rematch in Charlottesville. That was easy to say.

4. Michigan State (16-2) — I considered voting the Spartans Number One.

5. Michigan (17-1) — Didn’t think Wisconsin would be the one to stop the Wolverines.

6. Gonzaga (18-2) — It’s that time of the year when you have to vote for the Zags but you rarely watch them play.

7. Kentucky (14-3) — Better not relax against Mississippi State.

8. Kansas (15-3) — If the Jayhawks couldn’t win at West Virginia, how can they expect to win at Kentucky Saturday?

9. Nevada (18-1) — Had this group higher until I realized they barely beat Boise State.

10. Maryland (16-3) — The Terps are 7-1 in the Big Ten but have yet to play the Michigan schools. Until Monday night (at Michigan State).

11. North Carolina (14-4) — Other than the Louisville game, the Tar Heels have been perfect in the ACC.

12. Villanova (14-4) — The class of the Big East — again.

13. Virginia Tech (15-2) — Tough week for the Hokies: At UNC Monday night and then Syracuse visits Saturday.

14. Texas Tech (15-3) — Not one, but two strange stumbles last week.

15. Auburn (13-4) — Their one-game losing streak could grow with two road games this week.

16. Mississippi State (14-3) — Bulldogs come to Lexington after playing in Nashville Saturday.

17. Houston (18-1) — Remember when we used to care about what happened in the American Athletic Conference?

18. Marquette (16-3) — The Golden Eagles are finally getting better on defense.

19. Buffalo (17-1) — Write this down: This team can make the Sweet Sixteen.

20. Louisville (13-5) — The Cards are positioned to win their next three.

21. North Carolina State (15-3) — Probably should have punished the Wolfpack more for losing to Wake Forest.

22. LSU (14-3) — Unbeaten in the SEC, with road wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas.

23. Purdue (12-6) — Ken Pomeroy has the Boilermakers ranked ninth in the nation.

24. Ole Miss (14-3) — Couldn’t handle success — or LSU.

25. Nebraska (13-5) — Rugged team with mostly upperclassmen.

